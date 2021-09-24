Heading into Friday's game, Rock Bridge and Helias were the only remaining undefeated teams in the Central Missouri Athletic Conference.
By the end of the night, the Bruins were no longer undefeated, as Rock Bridge (3-2, 3-1 CMAC) lost to the Crusaders 34-13.
Helias (4-1, 3-0) started the game off hot thanks to quarterback Drew Miller, who made two crucial plays on third downs to put the team in prime position to score. On their first drive, Miller narrowly escaped a sack from Rock Bridge's Jeremiah Nathan and completed a pass to running back Ryan Klahr, who sprinted his way to the 4-yard line before getting tackled. One play later, running back Carson Brauner pushed his way in for the touchdown.
On the Crusaders' next drive, it was Miller to Klahr again — only this time, Klahr was able to find his way into the end zone for a 39-yard touchdown. After the extra point was missed, Helias was up 13-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The Bruins, on the other hand, didn't have as pretty of a start.
After turning over the ball on downs on their first possession, the team was looking to turn things around in the second quarter. After an eight-minute march down the field, senior Payton Messer hauled in a pass from Nathan Dent in the back of the end zone, making it a 13-7 game after the extra point.
On Helias' next possession, they forced themselves into Rock Bridge's red zone, looking to extend the lead to two touchdowns. After a false start penalty and Rock Bridge's ability to stop the run, the Crusaders were held to a field goal, making the score 16-6.
After getting the ball back with 1:32 left on the clock, Rock Bridge was driving the ball down the field, getting all the way to their own 45-yard line. Knowing they would receive the ball to start the second half, Rock Bridge had put themselves in a position to score by the end of the half and get the ball back.
The Crusader defense wasn't having any of that.
On a ball that was overthrown by Dent, Helias' Adrian Davis had the ball fall right into his hands. He then sprinted down the field and waltzed his way into the end zone for a pick-six. After the extra point, the Crusaders went into halftime leading 23-7.
In the second half, not much happened on either side of the ball. After stopping Rock Bridge on the first possession of the second half, Helias marched down the field once again and found the end zone, this time on a six-yard grab from Cole Stumpe, putting the Crusaders up 31-7.
After another field goal from Helias midway through the fourth quarter, the Bruinsscored its second touchdown of the game when Payton Messer found his way to the end zone once again, this time taking a pass from Sam Kaiser for 45 yards.
After the game, coach Van Vanatta said that at the halfway point of the season, Rock Bridge is like two separate teams, and it'll be up to the team to decide which way they want to take their season.
"It's not over," he said. "It's Week 5, we've got five games guaranteed, and I promise you, we'll go back to work. We've got a tough schedule coming up, but if we can do the things we want to do and execute and be great, we're going to be just fine."