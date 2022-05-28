Madison Hendershott got Rock Bridge girls soccer going in the Class 4 quarterfinals, and Ayan Omar sealed the Bruins’ spot in the next round.
The Bruins booked their place in the state semifinals after beating Kickapoo 3-1 on Saturday at Rock Bridge.
Hendershott opened the scoring in the first half, picking the ball up in midfield and firing a speculative shot from 30-yards out that slipped through the fingers of Kickapoo’s goalkeeper and into the left corner of the net.
On the other end of the half, Leah Jenne set up Rock Bridge and Hendershott’s second, slipping through the striker with a deft reverse pass that cut open Kickapoo’s back line. Hendershott latched on to it, and with her first touch tucked the ball in at the near post to double her tally.
Kickapoo pulled one back with 9½ minutes left on the clock through Vanessa Maturey, but it didn’t stay a one-goal game for long.
Omar restored the Bruins’ cushion almost immediately after the ensuing kickoff, cutting in from the left wing and unleashing a right-footed strike from 25 yards that found the roof of the net.
The Bruins will face Nerinx Hall, which beat Jackson 5-0 in its quarterfinal matchup, in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Friday in Fenton.