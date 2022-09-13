Rock Bridge and Hickman volleyball both went home with victories Tuesday.
Rock Bridge traveled to Hermann to face an 8-6 Bearcats team. Rock Bridge controlled the entire match, winning all three sets (25-16, 25-17, 25-16).
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rock Bridge and Hickman volleyball both went home with victories Tuesday.
Rock Bridge traveled to Hermann to face an 8-6 Bearcats team. Rock Bridge controlled the entire match, winning all three sets (25-16, 25-17, 25-16).
Hickman welcomed an undefeated Hannibal side, and won in three straight sets (25-19, 25-15, 26-24). Hickman continues its hot streak after winning the Hickman Tournament last weekend. The Kewpies improve to 10-4-1 on the season.
Both teams face a quick turnaround. Rock Bridge hosts Jefferson City (8-4) on Wednesday, with Hickman hosting Southern Boone on Thursday.
GA reporter, Summer 2022. Studying journalism at The University of Missouri. Reach me at johnbelfonte@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5700
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.