Rock Bridge and Hickman volleyball both went home with victories Tuesday.

Rock Bridge traveled to Hermann to face an 8-6 Bearcats team. Rock Bridge controlled the entire match, winning all three sets (25-16, 25-17, 25-16).

  • GA reporter, Summer 2022. Studying journalism at The University of Missouri. Reach me at johnbelfonte@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5700

