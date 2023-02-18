Coming off a late-game comeback Friday, Hickman boys basketball had some momentum heading into Saturday’s matchup against Vashon.
However, the Kewpies, came up well short of victory, losing 69-31 in St. Louis.
Despite the loss, the Kewpies hold the No. 2 seed in the Class 6 District 7 tournament and will face Fort Osage at 6 p.m. March 1 at Battle High School.
Rock Bridge and Battle slotted into high seed placements as well. The Bruins earned the first seed in the Class 6 District 7 tournament and will face Smith-Cotton at 6 p.m. March 1 at Hickman High School. Battle earned the No. 3 seed in the same tournament and will take on Blue Springs South at 7:30 p.m. March 1 at home.
Tolton earned the top seed in the Class 4 District 9 tournament. The Trailblazers move straight into the semifinals with a bye and will face the winner of Southern Boone and Blair Oaks at 6 p.m. March 1 in Westphalia.
The girls basketball seeds for were also announced.
The Bruins were named the top seed in the Class 6 District 7 tournament and will face Smith-Cotton at 6 p.m. March 2 at Hickman. The Spartans earned the No. 3 seed and will host Blue Springs South at 7:30 p.m. March 2. Hickman is the No. 4 seed and will host Blue Springs at 7:30 p.m. March 2.
Tolton is the fourth seed in the Class 3 District 7 tournament and will play New Bloomfield at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Mokane.
