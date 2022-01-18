Hickman boys basketball beat Belton 66-57 in the opening round of the C.W. Stessman Invitational in Liberty.
The victory was the Kewpies’ 10th win this season.
The Kewpies stayed in the driver’s seat for the majority of the matchup, leading the Pirates after each quarter.
Hickman (10-5) advances to the semifinals and will play Liberty at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Rock Bridge girls hoops holds on against Truman, stays unbeaten
Rock Bridge girls basketball beat Truman 41-37 on the second day of the Pete Hile Tournament in Independence, improving to 2-0 in pool play.
The Patriots led 26-18 after two quarters, but the Bruins prevailed in the second half, allowing just 11 points in a defensive masterclass.
Rock Bridge (14-0) will continue on in the tournament at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Hickman girls hoops wins big on road
Hickman girls basketball handled Troy Buchanan, winning 51-33 on the road.
The Kewpies (12-2) will next play in the KANGI Tournament beginning Thursday in Frontenac, Kansas.