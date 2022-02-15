Hickman goes on road and beats Rock Bridge despite fourth-quarter comeback

Roughly 4.3 miles and a few dozen traffic lights separate Rock Bridge and Hickman, both nestled along Providence Road. When the two high school basketball programs match up, it’s often an energetic affair.
That was the case Tuesday as students and parents alike packed the Rock Bridge gym. On one side, the Rock Bridge student section made its presence felt with ongoing chants. Not to be outdone, an equally large Hickman student section matched the host’s energy shout for shout.
However, the Bruins struggled to play up to the environment for most of the night, falling behind nearly 20 points in the third quarter in a 63-52 loss to the Kewpies.
“I told (the players) to defend their court,” coach Jim Scanlon said. “I said it all week to them, I said it before the game and we didn’t. (Hickman) just played better than us.”
Rock Bridge (14-10, 3-2 Central Missouri Activities Conference) is now on a two-game skid with just two games left to play in the regular season.
After a back-and-forth start to the evening, the Kewpies (13-11, 4-1) blew the game open in the third quarter. Up nine points at halftime, Hickman tacked 10 more points onto its lead with a series of layups and three-point plays.
In its 50-35 loss to Troy Buchanan on Saturday, Rock Bridge eclipsed double digits in a singular quarter. On Tuesday, the Bruins mustered just seven points in the third quarter as Hickman pulled away.
“We’ve had a couple of these losses where it has been tough,” sophomore Sam Kaiser said. “We just have to put it behind us. We got a little bit of momentum going in the second half, so hopefully we can build off that and finish the season strong.”
The Kewpies needed the extra cushion after the Bruins put together a furious fourth-quarter rally, outscoring the visitors 24-18 to bring their deficit back to single digits.
“(The fourth-quarter lineup) moved and hustled and fought,” Scanlon said. “We didn’t fight and hustle, we didn’t play very good, but those last guys helped us get back into the game and it was fun to watch.”
Kaiser scored 14 of his team-high 20 points in the final frame.
“I was just trying to do the little things,” Kaiser said. “It’s good to score, but I was just trying to get rebounds, box out and do all the little things to get us going.”
Rock Bridge took its largest lead of the game in the opening minutes, going up 5-2 before the Kewpies found their stroke from distance. As Hickman started to pull away with timely shot-making, the Bruins’ offense continued to struggle, much like it did in each of their past two games.
“We just don’t have that ‘it’ factor where you step on the floor and you have an opponent that you want to beat,” Scanlon said. “We have some good players, but when the lights go on, we can’t play.”
On Tuesday night, it was Hickman that bussed back up Providence in jubilation. The Bruins, meanwhile, return to the drawing board Wednesday with one simple message that Scanlon is sure to have both underlined and circled on a locker room whiteboard: “compete.”
“We’re going to find some guys who can compete,” Scanlon said. “I don’t care if we get beat by 50, but I’m going to find some guys who are going to sweat and work.”