 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
centerpiece

Hickman goes on road and beats Rock Bridge despite fourth-quarter comeback

Hickman sophomore Langston Stroupe

Hickman’s Langston Stroupe, right, dribbles past Rock Bridge’s Brady Bowers on Tuesday at Rock Bridge in Columbia. Stroupe scored 16 and fellow sophomore Isaiah Bonaparte had 19 for the Kewpies.

Roughly 4.3 miles and a few dozen traffic lights separate Rock Bridge and Hickman, both nestled along Providence Road. When the two high school basketball programs match up, it’s often an energetic affair.

That was the case Tuesday as students and parents alike packed the Rock Bridge gym. On one side, the Rock Bridge student section made its presence felt with ongoing chants. Not to be outdone, an equally large Hickman student section matched the host’s energy shout for shout.

Hickman fans cheer

Hickman fans cheer after the Kewpies score first Tuesday at Rock Bridge in Columbia. Hickman plays its next game Friday against Battle at home.

However, the Bruins struggled to play up to the environment for most of the night, falling behind nearly 20 points in the third quarter in a 63-52 loss to the Kewpies.

“I told (the players) to defend their court,” coach Jim Scanlon said. “I said it all week to them, I said it before the game and we didn’t. (Hickman) just played better than us.”

Rock Bridge (14-10, 3-2 Central Missouri Activities Conference) is now on a two-game skid with just two games left to play in the regular season.

After a back-and-forth start to the evening, the Kewpies (13-11, 4-1) blew the game open in the third quarter. Up nine points at halftime, Hickman tacked 10 more points onto its lead with a series of layups and three-point plays.

Rock Bridge senior Hudson Dercher

Rock Bridge senior Hudson Dercher, center, blocks the ball from Hickman senior Henry Wilson on Tuesday at Rock Bridge in Columbia. Rock Bridge has a win record of 14-10.

In its 50-35 loss to Troy Buchanan on Saturday, Rock Bridge eclipsed double digits in a singular quarter. On Tuesday, the Bruins mustered just seven points in the third quarter as Hickman pulled away.

“We’ve had a couple of these losses where it has been tough,” sophomore Sam Kaiser said. “We just have to put it behind us. We got a little bit of momentum going in the second half, so hopefully we can build off that and finish the season strong.”

The Kewpies needed the extra cushion after the Bruins put together a furious fourth-quarter rally, outscoring the visitors 24-18 to bring their deficit back to single digits.

“(The fourth-quarter lineup) moved and hustled and fought,” Scanlon said. “We didn’t fight and hustle, we didn’t play very good, but those last guys helped us get back into the game and it was fun to watch.”

Hickman's Henry Wilson, left, dribbles past Rock Bridge's Ben Linnemeyer

Hickman's Henry Wilson, left, dribbles past Rock Bridge's Ben Linnemeyer on Tuesday at Rock Bridge in Columbia. Hickman defeated Rock Bridge 63-52.

Kaiser scored 14 of his team-high 20 points in the final frame.

“I was just trying to do the little things,” Kaiser said. “It’s good to score, but I was just trying to get rebounds, box out and do all the little things to get us going.”

Rock Bridge took its largest lead of the game in the opening minutes, going up 5-2 before the Kewpies found their stroke from distance. As Hickman started to pull away with timely shot-making, the Bruins’ offense continued to struggle, much like it did in each of their past two games.

“We just don’t have that ‘it’ factor where you step on the floor and you have an opponent that you want to beat,” Scanlon said. “We have some good players, but when the lights go on, we can’t play.”

Rock Bridge freshman Reese Minnix

Rock Bridge freshman Reese Minnix, center, puts his hands over his face while watching his team play Hickman on Tuesday at Rock Bridge in Columbia. At halftime, Hickman was up 30-21.

On Tuesday night, it was Hickman that bussed back up Providence in jubilation. The Bruins, meanwhile, return to the drawing board Wednesday with one simple message that Scanlon is sure to have both underlined and circled on a locker room whiteboard: “compete.”

“We’re going to find some guys who can compete,” Scanlon said. “I don’t care if we get beat by 50, but I’m going to find some guys who are going to sweat and work.”

Rock Bridge’s Andrew May

Rock Bridge’s Andrew May, center, leaps and catches the ball Tuesday at Rock Bridge in Columbia. Rock Bridge lost 63-52.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you