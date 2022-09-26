Hickman girls tennis is off to an impressive start to the season, and it hops to make a statement when it hosts crosstown rival and perennial powerhouse Rock Bridge on Tuesday.
The Kewpies host the Bruins at 4:30 p.m.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Hickman girls tennis is off to an impressive start to the season, and it hops to make a statement when it hosts crosstown rival and perennial powerhouse Rock Bridge on Tuesday.
The Kewpies host the Bruins at 4:30 p.m.
.
Hickman (13-1) has racked up big wins this season, steamrolling to 9-0 victories against Smith-Cotton, Battle, Tolton and Rolla. The Kewpies have only come up short against Westminster Christian Academy.
Earlier in the season at the Columbia Tournament, Rock Bridge dominated Westminster in a 9-0 win.
Rock Bridge sits at 14-3, only dropping matches to Ladue, MICDS and St.Teresa's Academy.
General assignment reporter 2022. Journalism major and History minor at MU. You can reach me at amzyr@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom 573- (882) 5700
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.