Hickman girls tennis is off to an impressive start to the season, and it hops to make a statement when it hosts crosstown rival and perennial powerhouse Rock Bridge on Tuesday.

The Kewpies host the Bruins at 4:30 p.m.

  • General assignment reporter 2022. Journalism major and History minor at MU. You can reach me at amzyr@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom 573- (882) 5700

