Sam Kaiser runs past his opponent on Friday (copy)

Rock Bridge quarterback Sam Kaiser runs past a Capital City defender last Friday at Rock Bridge. Kaiser, who exited last Friday's game with a shoulder injury, is expected to start for the Bruins this Friday.

 Michelle Gutierrez/Missourian

Down one touchdown with under a minute left in last Friday’s game against Capital City, Rock Bridge quarterback Sam Kaiser left the field with an injury to his throwing shoulder.

Kaiser was replaced by Brady Davidson, who tied the game with a two-point conversion pass in regulation and led Rock Bridge to a 35-28 comeback victory in overtime.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter for fall 2022. Studying sports journalism. Reach me at wpsvtp@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you