Down one touchdown with under a minute left in last Friday’s game against Capital City, Rock Bridge quarterback Sam Kaiser left the field with an injury to his throwing shoulder.
Kaiser was replaced by Brady Davidson, who tied the game with a two-point conversion pass in regulation and led Rock Bridge to a 35-28 comeback victory in overtime.
When Rock Bridge travels to Jefferson City on Friday to take on Helias, Kaiser is expected to take the field in what the quarterback described as “one of (the) biggest games of the year.”
“I’m feeling pretty good. I’ll be ready to go,” Kaiser said about his shoulder after practice Wednesday.
The Bruins improved to 3-1 (2-0 Central Missouri Activities Conference) with their win over Capital City. Helias is also 3-1 (2-0 CMAC) following its 40-14 loss at home against Cardinal Ritter last Friday.
Friday’s game will be a battle for first place, as the two teams are tied atop the CMAC standings as the only remaining teams with an undefeated conference record.
“It’s really going to determine if we can be in the running for the CMAC title,” Kaiser said. “That’s one of our big goals for this season.”
Kaiser and the offense are looking to continue a strong start to the season. The Bruins are averaging over 37 points per game, propelled by skill players such as running backs Drevyn Seamon and Tomisaac Johnson.
Last Friday’s win wasn’t the prettiest night on offense for the Bruins, as they turned the ball over three times, twice on fumbles. However, Rock Bridge's defense forced four fumbles, including one that set up Davidson’s game-tying drive.
Against Helias, the Bruins will likely be unable to survive the mistakes seen last week.
The Crusaders sport an offense as potent as the Bruins’, averaging 36 points per game. Their defense is allowing just over 19 points per game.
“This is a very good football team. They’re very well coached,” Bruins coach Matt Perkins said about the Crusaders.
While in his first year at Rock Bridge, Perkins is no stranger to Helias. Back when Perkins coached West Plains in 2020, his team lost to the Crusaders in the state quarterfinal. Helias eventually won the state title, completing an undefeated season.
Although Helias’ roster is different today, Perkins is expecting to face the same tough, disciplined type of team he fell to two years ago.
“They put you in a really tough bind with how they play you and what gets coached into them,” he said. “It makes for a really tough night. You have to have really good discipline.”
Rock Bridge is aiming to break a three-game losing streak to Helias, its last win coming in 2018 in Columbia. The Crusaders have won three of the last five contests, with a combined score of 175-167. Last season, Helias traveled to Columbia and crushed the Bruins 56-24.
However, this year’s Bruins team appears stronger than those that finished 4-6 last season.
“I feel like the team is settling in. We’ve had two really good practice weeks. We’re all really excited (for Friday),” Kaiser said.