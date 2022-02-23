The Rock Bridge girls basketball team’s regular-season home finale felt like any other home game.
It tipped off 15 minutes later than scheduled as the team honored its three seniors, but other than that everything was status quo. The Bruins jumped out to an expected early lead, their defense suffocated visiting Helias for most of Wednesday night and senior Averi Kroenke scored from any spot she chose.
By the time the clock struck zero, Rock Bridge walked away with a relatively nonchalant 57-42 win, its 24th of the season.
“It’s hard to beat a team twice, so I’m glad we were able to do that,” senior Christina Maltsberger said. “I’m happy that we pulled out a win and that we started so strong right off the bat.”
Rock Bridge celebrated its three seniors, each of whom will play basketball in college. Kroenke will play at Missouri, Kyrah “KK” Brodie at Pepperdine and Maltsberger at Columbia College.
“Still sitting here, it doesn’t feel real,” Kroenke said. “It feels like another home game, not my last, but I’m super thankful for the four years that I’ve had.”
Added Maltsberger: “Everyone is hyping you up on senior night. Anything you do is crazy. It’s really fun.”
Fresh off a 52-28 win against Jackson on Saturday, Rock Bridge (24-1) didn’t waste any time. Kroenke — who finished with a game-high 22 points — scored the Bruins’ first eight points as they raced out to an early 14-4 lead.
Wednesday marked Kroenke’s return to the court after she missed the past four games with a twisted ankle. While not feeling 100%, the future Missouri Tiger controlled the game’s tempo with the ball in her hands, deflecting several passes and corralling numerous rebounds.
“Getting shots around the rim is always nice to get you back in a groove,” Kroenke said. “From there I had to keep attacking and find openings.”
In addition to Kroenke’s early scoring outburst, the Bruins’ aggressive press gave Helias trouble. Several Crusader turnovers sparked transition runouts, which the hosts turned into a series of made layups.
While Rock Bridge threatened to run away and hide several times, Helias kept the game within striking distance. The Crusaders outscored the Bruins 15-8 in the third quarter and cut their deficit to nine points, but Jill Nagel’s team slammed the door shut early in the fourth quarter as it rebuilt a 20-point cushion.
“It’s important to keep your foot on the gas because in low-scoring games, not doing that can really hurt you,” Kroenke said. “Our goal is to constantly win every quarter and continue to improve.”
Now the Bruins rest and prepare for MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 playoffs, with their first game coming against Smith-Cotton — a team they beat 93-27 on Feb. 14.
On Wednesday, it was business as usual. On Thursday, the season resets. Near-perfect records and conference titles don’t matter. It is win and advance, and Rock Bridge plans to be in Springfield in the coming weeks.
“This is the fun part of the season,” Nagel said. “You work for five months and even last summer for this point. The kids are excited and we’re excited to go attack districts.”