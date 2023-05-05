The Bruins' pitching staff was not as dominant as it could be, giving up six runs in the second inning to Kickapoo in an 8-5 loss Friday.
After a quick 1-2-3 inning for Rock Bridge starter Cade Luetkemeyer to start his outing, things started to fall apart in the second inning. Luetkemeyer, who lasted 1⅔ innings, started the second with a walk and a hit-by-pitch.
The Chiefs were quick to capitalize on these free base runners. Silas McKee drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single. Both Jackson Howser and Nate Owen drew bases-loaded walks to make the score 3-0.
Three more runs would cross the plate in the inning as Evan Vienhage drove in two with an RBI single, and Cael McCarville drove in another with an RBI infield hit to give Kickapoo a 6-0 lead.
Colin Muldoon toed the rubber for the Chiefs and lasted 5⅓ innings. Muldoon got into an early rhythm on the mound with his fastball, and the Bruins had a hard time catching up to it.
Rock Bridge would cut into the six-run deficit by scratching across a run in both the second and third innings. In the second, Xander Leger drove in a run on an infield hit, and in the third Will Kimes scored on a balk.
The Bruins then cut the lead in half in the fifth inning after Ty Thompson scored on an error to make it a 6-3 game, but Kickapoo would quickly get some of those runs back in the very next inning.
Vienhage recorded his third RBI of the night in the sixth inning to make it a 7-3 game. Jalen Brandon scored the eighth and final run for the chiefs on an error. In the home half of the inning, the Bruins clawed their way back to within three runs, but it wasn't enough.
Rock Bridge was able to draw a leadoff walk to start the bottom of the seventh inning but could not do anything with it as the next three batters were retired in order.
Rock Bridge looks to bounce back against CBC at 3 p.m. Saturday in Columbia.