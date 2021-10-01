For the second straight season, Rock Bridge found itself in a deep hole early against Liberty.
And for the second straight season, Rock Bridge was unable to climb its way back, as the Bruins fell to the Blue Jays 59-30.
Liberty's (4-2) offense was as bright as the shirts in its whited-out student section . The Blue Jays scored on all but two of their possessions in the game and never punted.
Its pass game was led by quarterback Tyler Lininger, who had more than 350 passing yards and four touchdowns, which included an 80-yard scoring throw to wide receiver Anthony Wenson on the second drive of the game.
About half of Lininger's yards went to wide receiver Caden Dennis, who racked up 152 yards and two touchdowns on only three catches. The senior wasn't done, though, as he also tacked on a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown on what was supposed to be Liberty's first offensive possession in the second half.
The Blue Jays' ground game was just as strong. Running back Wentric Williams ΙΙΙ accumulated 213 total yards of offense and three touchdowns. Williams' last touchdown was the most impressive, as he split the defense and raced his way 70 yards into the end zone to get the team to 59 points — the most it's scored all season.
Of the seven touchdowns it scored, only one came from within the 10-yard line, giving the students plenty to cheer about in their homecoming game. Rock Bridge coach Van Vanatta said that there simply was no Rock Bridge defense.
"We were getting burned on fades, we're giving up big plays on the inside run," he said. "It's tough to be on the sidelines right now, because I just feel we're not playing with just unbelievable full effort and that's where we've gotta be if we're going to win any football games."
While the Rock Bridge (3-3) defense struggled, its offense still had a couple of bright spots. Senior quarterback Nathan Dent had three touchdowns on the night — all in the air.
His second touchdown toss was his most impressive, as the quarterback threw the ball across his body to hit wide receiver Payton Messer in the middle of the end zone for a 41-yard score. The two connected again later for a 66-yard touchdown to start the second half.
Rock Bridge got its point total up to 30 on a kickoff return from senior Nate Norris, who took the ball 70 yards up the sideline for his first touchdown of the season.
With Rock Bridge's homecoming game coming up next week against Battle (3-2), Vanatta hopes that the importance of the game helps motivate the team to get in the winning spirit.
"We just got to play better," he said. "I'm not upset, we did some good things. But we'll go back to work and get this done."