Rock Bridge senior Olivia Liddle knew she would be crowned MSHSAA Class 2 state champion in one-meter diving before she even attempted her one-and-a-half pike dive.
Liddle called that specific pike one of her most difficult skills, typically reserved for the end of meets. It involves circling the arms behind the body, doing a couple of flips and then slicing into the water head-first — all in a matter of seconds.
That day, however, Liddle stood on the diving board at the St. Peters Rec-Plex focused yet also at ease.
“I was scared, but I also saw the scores so I knew that even if I didn’t do it as well as I normally could, I would still be OK,” Liddle said. “I ended up receiving my highest scores on (the dive) all year.”
The Bruin finished the day with 454.55 points in the finals, 108.70 ahead of the meet’s second-place finisher. Liddle scored 51.60 points on her third dive while no other diver in either class surpassed 50. Most memorably, she became the first diver out of Columbia to win a state diving championship since Ashley Rubenstein did it in 1999 and 2000.
With her high school diving career now behind her, Liddle can reflect on a sport she started as a freshman. After a difficult first year of learning new skills, Liddle took off sophomore year, improving exponentially with each meet. On Feb. 19, Liddle’s dominant performance at state capped off a senior season of nothing but first-place finishes.
“I’ll just remember what a complete performance (Liddle) put together,” Team CoMo diving coach J.D. Estes said. “On the whole, it was one of her best meets the entire year.”
Liddle showcased four years of steady improvement at the state meet, with each of her 11 dives ranking No. 1. She said that in more pressure-packed meets, such as state or the CoMo Invitational, her success starts with visualization.
Before Liddle dives, she goes through the skill in her head and then stretches her arms, swinging them around on the pool deck to emulate what she will do when she dismounts the diving board.
“It’s just to help me think about my dive and what I need to focus on, whether it’s keeping my stomach tight or chin down,” Liddle said. “Whenever I get up on the board, I shake off all my nerves and dive.”
While she started diving as a freshman, Liddle didn’t begin as a complete novice. The sport requires aerial acrobatics; divers need to be able to contort their bodies midair, which is where Liddle’s gymnastics background came into play.
Born into a family of gymnasts, Liddle made the decision to quit in eighth grade. It just so happened that Leslie Barner, one of her former gymnastics teammates, was starting to dive at Rock Bridge and dragged her friend along. While Liddle felt intrigued and continued to return, it wasn’t necessarily love at first dive.
“I don’t think I really liked (diving) until my sophomore year,” Liddle said. “But once I got new skills learned and was able to be more consistent, that’s when I really started to enjoy the sport.”
Skills such as spotting in the air, opening up, somersaulting and twisting came naturally to Liddle. More difficult, however, was erasing years of muscle-memory from her time in gymnastics. Divers must enter the water headfirst, whereas gymnasts must land on their feet. The initial anxiety of bellyflopping into the pool while attempting a new dive also lingered at the back of her mind.
“She walked in and we had to teach her the correct position to dive in the water and how to jump off the board right,” Estes said. “To go from that her freshman year to winning state with the sixth-highest score ever at the competition is pretty remarkable.”
Liddle’s confidence only grew as she consistently finished at the top of the field in each meet. She grew stronger, too, which allowed her to generate more height off the board and add a few additional twists, further increasing the potential for high-scoring dives.
Each year it became more and more difficult to ignore Liddle’s accomplishments on the board. As a junior, she finished second in state in one-meter diving.
Liddle could have stacked three consecutive solid finishes at the state meet if not for an unfortunate lesson she learned as a sophomore, one she still holds with her to this day.
Preparing for one dive in the preliminary stage of the state meet, the judges suddenly announced a different one that she never heard. Estes noticed the error on the scoreboard seconds before Liddle leaped off the board, but by then it was too late.
As Liddle emerged from the pool, she was met with a zero. Because divers are eliminated 10 at a time, the scratch dropped her total too low to advance. Liddle remembers her mom trying to console her over the phone for over 20 minutes as she sat in the locker room.
“I had to cut out my emotions,” Liddle said. “It made me want to do better the next year and also to make sure that it never happens again.”
Added Estes: “She would have done really well her sophomore year. I think she probably would have made it to finals and done well.”
Over the years, Liddle’s passion for diving has been spurred on by the University of Missouri’s best divers. During Team CoMo diving practices at the MizzouRec, Liddle often had her eyes glued to older divers leaping from dizzying heights as she prepared to warmup.
And just how Liddle drew inspiration from collegiate divers, several young divers on Team CoMo looked up to the Rock Bridge senior. As she grew as a diver, Liddle began to lead by example with others attempting to emulate her training habits and approaches to each dive.
“(Other divers) have been able to watch how hard she worked throughout the whole year and watch it pay off,” Estes said. “We’ll definitely miss that next year. Having Olivia at practices and setting the example really helped a lot.”
With several seasons of diving under her belt, Liddle now aspires to dive in college. She has looked into local schools such as Lindenwood, Drury and Missouri State, but is also considering Azusa Pacific, a school outside of Los Angeles. Liddle doesn’t know what is next quite yet but hopes to hear back from several schools in the coming months.
“This year she was heads above everyone else,” Estes said. “It was just a lot of work that she put in over the last year that really gave her confidence.”