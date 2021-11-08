Maggie Lin had some time to kill.
The Rock Bridge tennis star had downtime between matches at a summer tournament, and Bruins coach Ben Loeb spotted her under the pavilion at Bethel Park, her nose in a “math book or manual,” he said, before she took the court again.
It’s a story Loeb said he’ll never forget.
“This is how driven she is and how much she looks at learning as a hobby,” Loeb said. ... “She initiates from within herself, and I think that will set her up to be very successful in life.”
She’s already been successful in tennis.
Lin qualified for the state tournament in all four years with the Bruins and capped her senior season with her best-ever showing, finishing fourth after previously having finished fifth and seventh.
But even with that success on the court, Lin’s future goals do not involve a tennis ball and racket.
Instead, she has her eyes set on a career in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). She plans to major in either applied math or computer science once she reaches college.
Lin is undecided on where she will attend but said all the schools that she applied to are STEM-oriented.
Her high school resume will certainly set her up well for her future goals.
At Rock Bridge, she’s the president of the math club, Mu Alpha Theta ; co-leader of the Science Olympiad and a member of the Scholar Bowl team. She also volunteers her time with inteGIRLS, a program designed to empower middle- and high-school aged girls to help them pursue a career in STEM.
The senior has also put her passion for programming to use during her time in high school. She is a member of a Columbia Robotics team — named the Army Ants — which features girls and boys from Rock Bridge, Tolton, Hickman, Battle and home-schooled students.
The team competes in regional, national and global competitions and has won awards at each level, including their most recent Design Award in the FIRST Global Innovation Challenge over the summer.
Loeb tells his players to “embrace the journey.” He constantly stresses the phrase to the players. He wears a hat the words embroidered on it.
And it’s what Lin says she’ll take away from her time in high school, using what she learned about the journey on the tennis court and applying it to her academic life, setting her up for success in college and beyond.
“I always have goals,” Lin said, “but sometimes you just have to not focus on the future too much and enjoy the people around you and what you’re doing.”