For the most part, Rock Bridge girls tennis has lived up to its lofty standards this season.
The Bruins are 19-3 heading into their MSHSAA Class 3 semifinal showdown against Liberty at 9 a.m. Friday in Springfield. The winner will play either St. Joseph’s Academy or St. Teresa’s Academy in the state final at 3 p.m. Friday.
Rock Bridge also has state experience under its belt this season — Jenna Lin and Prathyankara Premkumar finished third at the Class 3 individual tournament last Friday.
The Bruin with the most experience, though, is coach Ben Loeb. The hardware he’s won over his long tenure speaks volumes about the program’s sustained success.
Loeb started coaching in Columbia at Missouri, where he led the Tigers’ women’s tennis program from 1986-88. He then coached at Hickman and led the Kewpies’ boys tennis team to the program’s only state title in 1994.
Once he arrived at Rock Bridge, Loeb started laying the foundation for the Bruins’ boys and girls tennis programs.
Loeb guided the Rock Bridge boys to eight state championships before retiring from the post last spring. He’s led the Rock Bridge girls to 10 state titles and 24 consecutive district championships. All together, the Bruins have made 43 final fours under Loeb.
Loeb is a member of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, was inducted into the National High School Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame in April 2021 and recently added another accolade to his résumé.
Last week, he received MSHSAA’s Distinguished Service Award, which is given annually to individuals for their service and contributions to interscholastic activities in the state. Loeb was presented with the award before the Bruins’ doubles team began play last week in Springfield.
What makes Loeb’s and the Bruins’ achievements even more impressive is that Rock Bridge is in Class 3, which includes many elite private schools that tend to have better resources within their tennis programs compared to their public counterparts.
“Whoever has played on the teams has been a part of the success, from August 1994 until the present at Rock Bridge. These kids and our joint effort, mine and theirs, has been the reason why we are where we are,” Loeb said.
Loeb is the winningest coach in Missouri high school tennis history with 1,212 dual-meet victories. The previous record was 1,138 wins, which he broke with the Rock Bridge boys team in March 2021.
“I know I’ve put so much of my heart and soul into coaching that when you get a lot of positive outcomes and positive experiences from it, it’s very rewarding,” Loeb said.
Loeb played tennis all four years at Clayton High School, but he emphasized that having playing experience under his belt is still not enough in order to be an effective coach.
“It goes well beyond that,” Loeb said. “It’s really more of trying to learn more about the game and attending some tennis coaching conferences while also really trying to study the sports psychology side of it to try to implement different concepts and ideas into helping players perform better mentally.”
The mental aspect of the game is something on which Loeb has always focused. He developed and taught a sports psychology class at Rock Bridge from 2011-19 and has written three books about the topic.
He is also a member of the Association of Applied Sport Psychology and American Psychological Association Division 47 Society for Sport, Exercise and Performance Psychology.
One of Loeb’s keys to instilling competitiveness within his team is by having athletes play games against themselves. He also has his players run through a number of specific, high-pressure drills to prepare them for postseason play.
“We will design certain games that will help facilitate meeting a certain objective, whether it be a certain style of play or a certain pattern of play, that they can then utilize in match play,” he said.
Loeb retired from coaching the Rock Bridge boys to spend more time with his family, but he’s not quite ready to give up coaching the girls team.
“I look forward to continuing to do this for a while longer. How much? I don’t know,” Loeb said. “I’m still enjoying it, and I’m not ready to give it up in total.”
Rock Bridge previously beat Liberty 8-1 in the season opener back on Aug. 26.
“Liberty is a good team. They are athletic, and they put a lot of balls in play,” Loeb said. “We will have to play smart and aggressive.”
St. Joseph’s Academy is the defending state champion, and Loeb views the Angels as the team to beat in Springfield.
“Getting to the final would be a worthy accomplishment,” he said. “If a team beats (St. Joseph’s) this year, it would be as big as the U.S. men’s hockey team versus the Soviet Union in 1980.”