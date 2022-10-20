For the most part, Rock Bridge girls tennis has lived up to its lofty standards this season.

The Bruins are 19-3 heading into their MSHSAA Class 3 semifinal showdown against Liberty at 9 a.m. Friday in Springfield. The winner will play either St. Joseph’s Academy or St. Teresa’s Academy in the state final at 3 p.m. Friday.

