Rock Bridge boys and girls tennis coach Ben Loeb is retiring from coaching the boys after 28 seasons with the team. He plans on continuing to coach the Bruins’ girls in the fall.
Loeb led a period of dominance for the Rock Bridge boys since his first season in the spring of 1995, winning 21 straight district championships and adding eight state titles.
In his high-school coaching career, Loeb has racked up 19 state titles, winning 10 with the Rock Bridge girls team and a title as the head coach of Hickman, lifting the trophy with the boys team in 1994.
Before leading the high school squads, Loeb coached Missouri’s tennis team (1986-88).
“I never could have dreamed something like this would happen when I first started with it, but fortunately these dreams have come true many times over,” Loeb said. “But having said that, the best part of it is to go on these journeys with kids so you can look back on your life and have so many great memories that go beyond just winning itself.”
Loeb has become a tennis icon in Columbia during his time with Missouri and both high schools. His 1,192 dual-meet victories are the most in Missouri high school history, and he was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2015. He credits his success to his passion and players.
“I put my heart and soul into coaching every year since I started,” Loeb said. “But you’ve got to have more than that; you’ve got to have players that are willing to invest, that have the talent to help the group get somewhere special.”
While Loeb will no longer be in his now-so-familiar head-coaching role, he hopes to still play a part in Rock Bridge’s continued success. From helping with scheduling, administrative duties and running a summer tennis camp for the boys team, Loeb plans to stay close to the squad he has led for so many storybook seasons.
“I still have a vested interest in good things for the boys team moving forward,” he said. “And I want to do what I can to help make it an easy transition so the team can continue to be successful.”
Loeb says his decision to step away from the Bruins boys team while remaining the head coach of the girls squad allows him to enjoy some time in the winter and spring in Arizona with his wife. His choice to take a small step away from coaching did not come easy, but he is ready to embrace change and new challenges.
“It still has taken a while for me to get to the edge of the diving board and jump off with seeking out a new chapter and a new venture,” Loeb said. “But I think this is the best thing for me to do at this point. But it is with mixed feelings.”