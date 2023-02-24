Rock Bridge senior wrestler Carter McCallister (150 pounds) advanced to the semifinals, along with Battle's Austen Wetzel (190) and Hickman's Hank Benter (113) in the MSHSAA Class 4 Championships on Friday at Mizzou Arena.
McCallister was off to a hot start in the first round, pinning Lebanon's Avery Starnes in 58 seconds. The quarterfinals proved tougher for McCallister, with him fighting every second to try and get the edge against Fort Osage's Colby Gray. McCallister eventually came away with the win by a 12-8 decision.
Wetzel won by fall in 1:51 against Kirkwood's Ryan Miller during the opening round. Like McCallister, the quarterfinals were tougher to get through for Wetzel. But he came out on top, winning pinning Park Hill's Jim Humphrey in 3:15.
Benter advanced to the quarterfinals because of a medical forfeit from Fox's Abdulla Saidov.
The quarterfinals were a challenge for Benter as well. Still, he came away with the victory, winning by fall over Fort Osage's Antonio Martinez in 4:12.
The semifinal matches begin at 12:15 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena, with the championship matches set to begin at 5:15 p.m.