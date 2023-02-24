Rock Bridge senior wrestler Carter McCallister (150 pounds) advanced to the semifinals, along with Battle's Austen Wetzel (190) and Hickman's Hank Benter (113) in the MSHSAA Class 4 Championships on Friday at Mizzou Arena.

McCallister was off to a hot start in the first round, pinning Lebanon's Avery Starnes in 58 seconds. The quarterfinals proved tougher for McCallister, with him fighting every second to try and get the edge against Fort Osage's Colby Gray. McCallister eventually came away with the win by a 12-8 decision.

