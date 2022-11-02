After finishing the regular season with 19 wins and just one loss, Rock Bridge boys soccer has forfeited 12 of those wins.
The forfeits are the result of a self-imposed penalty, as Rock Bridge played those 12 games with an ineligible player, according to MSHSAA spokesperson Scott Lunte. This changed the Bruins' regular season record from 20-1 to 8-13.
"It was brought to my attention on the morning of Oct. 28 that Rock Bridge boys soccer was in violation of a MSHSAA bylaw," Rock Bridge athletic director Michael McGinty said in a statement Wednesday morning. "It was the result of a misunderstanding and an honest error made in the Rock Bridge athletic office."
Rock Bridge self-reported its violation to MSHSAA prior to the start of district tournament play. The Bruins defeated Truman and Blue Springs South in their first two playoff matches and are advancing to the Class 4 District 7 championship with a 10-13 record.
"The regular season record was impacted by the violation after a self-report was drafted and submitted to the MSHSAA office," McGinty said. "We are deeply regretful that the self-imposed penalty was necessary, but we are grateful that this mistake was investigated and discovered prior to the MSHSAA post-season."
While the regular season record was changed, the penalty will not affect the rest of this season as long as the ineligible individual does not play, Lunte said. Future seasons will not be impacted either.
Rock Bridge dropped to No. 24 in the Class 4 Missouri Soccer Power Rankings after the record change. The Bruins were ranked No. 2 in Class 4 just six days previous to the new rankings release on Oct. 29.
Despite the violation, the Bruins were ranked No. 12 in the nation and No. 2 in region VII by the United Soccer Coaches.
Rock Bridge next faces Blue Springs in the district championship at 6 p.m. Thursday in Blue Springs.