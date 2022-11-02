After finishing the regular season with 19 wins and just one loss, Rock Bridge boys soccer has forfeited 12 of those wins. 

The forfeits are the result of a self-imposed penalty, as Rock Bridge played those 12 games with an ineligible player, according to MSHSAA spokesperson Scott Lunte. This changed the Bruins' regular season record from 20-1 to 8-13.

  • Graphics editor and high school boys soccer reporter, fall 2022. Reach me at teddy.maiorca@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700. On twitter @TMaiorca89

