Across Rock Bridge’s journey to the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 championship versus De Smet (6-5) on Friday night, its defense has continued to improve despite a rough start.
Excluding a shutout against Smith-Cotton in Week 2, defense was a weak point during the first four weeks of play. In the other games in that span, Rock Bridge (9-2) allowed at least 230 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns per game. Nevertheless, it went 3-1 thanks to a potent offense.
Things shifted in the fourth quarter of Rock Bridge’s Week 4 victory over Capital City when Spencer Irvin recovered a fumble and returned the ball to the offense, which captured the thrilling overtime victory.
Since the first month — where Rock Bridge allowed 22 points per game — it’s allowed an average of 13 and evolved into a threatening, turnover-forcing unit.
Defensive coordinator Ethan Smith said the reasons for his unit’s improvement include learning the ropes of his defense and buying into a culture of “relentlessness.”
“The biggest thing for us was (the) new terminology,” Smith said. “We started out slow, but as a team, they’ve improved in every area.”
Just like head coach Matt Perkins, this is Smith’s first year in Columbia. The two coached together at West Plains, where they won a district championship and formed a lasting bond.
“That’s my best friend,” Smith said with a smile. “I was the one kind of pushing him to take the (Rock Bridge) job, I honestly couldn’t wait to work with him again.”
Smith and Perkins inherited a Rock Bridge team eager to improve coming off of a disappointing 4-6 season.
“It’s a great group of kids,” Smith said. “They’ve been so good and so welcoming.”
As for the success, Smith gives all of the credit to his players.
“It’s not a great defensive scheme, it’s nothing special,” Smith said. “It’s their attitude and their work.”
Among players Smith inherited is senior defensive lineman Aiden Dubbert, who joins Irvin and Cullen Snow on the Central Missouri Activities Conference first-team defense.
Dubbert leads the Bruins in tackles for loss with eleven and has also contributed a forced fumble and fumble recovery this season. He failed to make the CMAC honorable mention list last year as an offensive lineman but credits Smith’s genius in finding his “home” on defense in what the senior describes as a natural transition.
“Coach Smith got me in the right spot,” Dubbert said. “My mindset (and) physicality is just more inclined to this position.”
The district final is the furthest anyone on the current Rock Bridge has ever advanced. However, “no one is satisfied” according to Dubbert.
“We want to go all the way,” he said. “We want to be that number one team in the state.”
To advance, Rock Bridge must slow a De Smet offense chock-full of talent. The Spartans are led by dual-threat quarterback Christian Cotton, who has thrown for over 1,500 yards and 13 TDs. Cotton also leads the team in rushing with just under 900 yards and 15 scores.
Should Rock Bridge win Friday, it will advance to the state semifinal to face the winner of Nixa and Lee’s Summit North.
Kaiser returns from ankle injury
Sam Kaiser will start Friday after missing last week due to an ankle injury. While Kaiser will resume his duties as starter, Perkins said backup Brady Davidson will still see the field.