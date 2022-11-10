Rock Bridge linebacker Aughust Pfitzinger, left, and wide receiver Jack Bower, right, jump in celebration (copy)

Rock Bridge linebacker Aughust Pfitzinger, left, and wide receiver Jack Bower, right, jump in celebration after officially beating Hazelwood Central on Friday at Rock Bridge. Rock Bridge faces De Smet in the Class 6 District 2 championship game Friday.

 Nick Sheaffer/Missourian

Across Rock Bridge’s journey to the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 championship versus De Smet (6-5) on Friday night, its defense has continued to improve despite a rough start.

Excluding a shutout against Smith-Cotton in Week 2, defense was a weak point during the first four weeks of play. In the other games in that span, Rock Bridge (9-2) allowed at least 230 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns per game. Nevertheless, it went 3-1 thanks to a potent offense.

