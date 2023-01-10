Rock Bridge girls basketball defeated Troy Buchanan 48-23 on Tuesday in Columbia.
Rock Bridge girls basketball defeated Troy Buchanan 48-23 on Tuesday in Columbia.
Malia Chievous and Jayda Porter each scored 10 points to lead the Bruins, who won their second straight game.
Rock Bridge led wire-to-wire, jumping out to an 11-3 lead at the end of the first quarter. Mari Miller had seven points in the first half as the Bruins took a 15-point advantage into the break.
The Bruins return to the court at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to face Capital City on their home court.
Tolton boys basketball defeated Macon 61-56 in Columbia.
Xavier Wilson scored 17 points for the Trailblazers, and Evens Appolon added 16 points as Tolton recorded its second straight win.
The Trailblazers next host Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Columbia.
