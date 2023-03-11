Rock Bridge freshman Jayda Porter was dominant in the Bruins’ MSHSAA Class 6 quarterfinal against Park Hill South, scoring 34 points in a 58-57 victory Saturday at State Fair Community College in Sedalia.

“She set the tone early,” Rock Bridge coach Jill Nagel said of Porter. “She just said, ‘No, this is my paint, and I’m going up.’”

