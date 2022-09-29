It took until the final hole for Tolton’s Audrey Rischer to put away Rock Bridge’s Tierney Baumstark in an all-Columbia quadrangular match Thursday.

On the ninth tee box, Rischer and Baumstark were level at 1-under, but a birdie at the final hole gave the Tolton star the last push she needed to defeat Baumstark. Rischer shot 2-under 33 to take medalist honors, and Baumstark shot 34.

