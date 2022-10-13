After clinching the Central Missouri Activities Conference title last week, Rock Bridge puts its perfect conference record on the line Friday for homecoming night in the Providence Bowl against Hickman.
Rock Bridge (6-1, 5-0) captured its first-ever CMAC title last week in a 48-35 win over Battle. While the top seed is locked up, Bruins coach Matt Perkins is still hungry for a win to finish the conference season on a high note.
“If we win the CMAC but lose to Hickman, it’s like there’s an asterisk on it, and we just don’t want that feeling,” Perkins said.
Over the course of the Bruins’ six-game win streak, they continue to grow more dangerous with each successive win.
After the win this past Friday, junior quarterback Sam Kaiser said it was the offense’s “first four-quarter game all season.”
Despite the strong efforts of Battle star QB Justin Goolsby, Tolton's offense kept the Spartans chasing.
The Bruins racked up 380 yards of total offense. Kaiser had one of his most efficient performances of the season, completing 12 of 19 passes for 174 yards and three scores.
Senior running back Tomisaac Johnson lead the way on the ground, rushing for 102 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.
The Bruins defense struggled to slow down Goolsby and the Spartans but forced two turnovers to sustain the lead.
Hickman (1-6, 1-4) is struggling this season. The Kewpies lone win came over conference opponent Smith-Cotton in Week 5.
Hickman lost big to nonconference foe Grain Valley 52-20 on the road this past week. The Kewpies fell behind 43-0 in the first half but managed to score three touchdowns without starting QB Carter Holliday, who left the game in the first quarter.
Although the Kewpies are foundering, Perkins said his team is preparing hard.
“(The) energy has been really good today on both sides,” Perkins said after Thursday’s practice. “You don’t want (the title) to be cheapened by not being ready to go this week.”
The Bruins are ready to celebrate and have an exciting homecoming weekend if they.
“If we’re able to get the job done you’re going to see a wild celebration," Perkins said. "And we’re going to double back the next day and have a good homecoming dance.”