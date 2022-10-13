Sam Kaiser runs past his opponent (copy)

Rock Bridge quarterback Sam Kaiser runs past a Capital City player Sept. 16 at Rock Bridge in Columbia. Kaiser and the Bruins take on Hickman on Friday.

 Michelle Gutierrez/Missourian

After clinching the Central Missouri Activities Conference title last week, Rock Bridge puts its perfect conference record on the line Friday for homecoming night in the Providence Bowl against Hickman.

Rock Bridge (6-1, 5-0) captured its first-ever CMAC title last week in a 48-35 win over Battle. While the top seed is locked up, Bruins coach Matt Perkins is still hungry for a win to finish the conference season on a high note.

