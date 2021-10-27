Hickman and Rock Bridge both play in the Class 5 sectionals Thursday.
The Kewpies will travel to O’Fallon to play St. Dominic. The key to success for Hickman is to exploit gaps on the court.
“This is what we’ve prepared for all season,” Hickman sophomore Kayla Shedd said.
During practice Wednesday, Hickman coach Greg Gunn stressed the importance of fundamentals like serving and exploiting gaps on the floor.
“There’s 900 square feet and six people are trying to cover that,” said Gunn. “It’s pretty much impossible for six people to cover that.”
In practice, Gunn expects his players to move, play defense and look for openings like they do in the game.
“They are much more consistent than they were at the start of the season,” Hickman assistant coach Nate Meyer said. “Every move they do is intentional.”
}Gunn said that the the energy level is infectious and when they get loud, it gives them the edge.
“We get hyped up,” senior Jerica Jackson said. “Once we get hyped up, everybody does what they need to do.”
Coming off of a tight five-set affair against Timberland in the District 8 final, the Kewpies know they will need to bring the energy against St. Dominic.
Rock Bridge will stay in Columbia as it hosts Lebanon, a team with 26 wins this season.
The Bruins have had a dominant regular season and look to make a deep run into the state tournament.
“It’s been great accomplishing what we have this season,” Bruins junior Ella Swindle said. “We definitely have some big goals in the postseason though.”
Rock Bridge dominated in its first two postseason outings, sweeping both Helias and Capital City.
“It’s the postseason now,” Bruins coach Trevor Koelling said. “We need to do what we do best and play good volleyball.
Both teams play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The winners of each matchup will advance to the Class 5 quarterfinals, which will be played Saturday.