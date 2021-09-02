In a match that involved six yellow cards and remained scoreless until the final two minutes, Rock Bridge boys soccer edged out Tolton 1-0 in a thriller.
Both teams went through multiple momentum shifts in the game as neither side could break through the deadlock. Rock Bridge head coach Christopher Horstman talked about how difficult it was to score in the first half.
“We’re creating the opportunities we need, creating gaps in the defense on the back end,” Horstman said. “We just couldn’t take advantage of them. Our passes need to be faster and more direct. When the gaps open we’ve got to be more direct.”
As the game progressed, tension grew as three yellow cards were called in the first 10 minutes of the second half. In a highly physical match, it was important for both teams to remain aggressive, something Horstman expanded upon.
“Our physicality was positive to a certain extent. We started to reciprocate the aggression Tolton was bringing,” he said. “But in a game like this we have to keep a balance between the good and the bad. Play aggressive and under control.”
With time winding down, it seemed like the match would head into overtime. However, Rock Bridge junior Drew Schlimme was fouled in the Tolton box, forcing a penalty kick.
“I got the ball and had about 20 yards of space, and everyone is telling me to go for it. I started driving into the box and the foul got called” Schlimme said. “Coach asked if I was up for taking it. I told him ‘I want it.’”
With 1:49 remaining, Schlimme drilled the ball past the goalkeeper to the bottom left corner to score the lone goal of the game.
The Bruins defense was a force to reckon with in the matchup. Junior center back Max Juegerman credited his team’s ability to control the ball for the win.
“It was really important,” he said. “Every pass has to be crisp or else it’s a scoring opportunity. They (Tolton) made it really difficult to switch sides and dictate the flow of the game, but in the second half we started to take control and play our game.”
Juegerman also remarked on the game’s high emotion and physicality.
“Both were very impactful. Not gonna lie it put us in a couple of dangerous spots,” he said. “The yellow cards take our guys off the field and put new guys out there in their place. But we cooled off near the end and had control.”
Horstman was impressed with the team’s fortitude in the physical matchup and said the win will prove crucial later in the season.
“Tolton did a good job adjusting, credit to them making it so hard. This shows we can win a hard game, something we want to take forward,” Horstman said. “We’re going to be in hard positions through the season and we’ll have to stay mentally tough when things get hard.”
Trailblazers head coach Connor Bandré also mentioned the importance of this game going forward.
“No matter what, it was a good one. Soccer is a physical game, it’s a good battle. You know how high school boys are, they’re competitive, gonna give hard play,” he said. “They’re a fantastic group and I thought they did a fantastic job tonight.”
Bandré remarked that he was heartbroken with the result but praised the “character and heart” that his squad showed on the pitch.
Rock Bridge will be back in action Saturday against Liberty High School in Wentzville; Tolton faces Sacred Heart on the road Tuesday.
Battle’s hot start not good enough
Battle opened Thursday’s match hot, scoring the first goal, but ran cold rest of the game to lose 4-1 against Capital City.
Battle head coach Tracy Grant said the game was much closer than the final scoreline suggested.
“It was closer than the score. We played them pretty tight and even put up the first goal,” he said. “They trusted each other a lot more and used that growing chemistry to build into the attack. We got a semi-breakthrough and scored.”
Senior Kaden Fugate scored the goal for the Spartans off of an assist from freshman Carter Jones.
“They trust each other now,” Grant said. “We’re taking more offensive chances because of it. The pieces are starting to come together.”
Despite the team’s growing chemistry, Battle minimized making mistakes, which eventually cost the game.
“Every goal they (Capital City) scored, we had an opportunity to prevent,” Grant said. “Mismanagement of the ball, a gap on defense, they capitalized on the miscues. They’re a high quality team. As we continue to come together as a team we need to minimize the mistakes. And when we make mistakes, we’ll need to cover them.”
Up next, Battle faces Mexico on the road Wednesday.