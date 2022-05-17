No. 1-seeded Rock Bridge baseball will get a chance to show why it’s the top-ranked team in the Class 6 District 5 tournament.
The Bruins beat fifth-seeded Blue Springs 12-3 on Tuesday in Columbia to seal their spot in the district final, using an offensive explosion in the middle of the game to secure the win.
Through the top of the third, the score was a long way from where it ended up with the Wildcats up 3-2.
It didn’t stay that way for long.
Rock Bridge tied the game up in the bottom of the third, and then put the game to bed in the next two innings. The Bruins scored five in the fourth inning and four in the fifth to go up nine runs.
Toby Scheidt started for the Bruins, and he gave up four hits for two runs through two innings. He was then pulled for Payton Messer, who also allowed four hits but closed the game out for Rock Bridge.
Scheidt, though no longer on the mound, still played a pivotal role by leading the Bruins with three RBI.
Next up for Rock Bridge is a shot at the title against Blue Springs South at 6 p.m. Thursday in Columbia.
Tolton girls soccer advances to district final
Four different goal scorers and a Rachel Tipton shutout sealed Tolton girls soccer’s spot in the Class 2 District 6 title game.
The top-seeded Trailblazers saw off fourth-seeded Moberly 4-0 in Mexico, setting up a title bout with Southern Boone.
Macie Parmer, Kensie Serio, Lainey Maddix and Adelaide Devine each scored for Tolton. The Trailblazers have now scored 10 times without reply through two games in the district tournament.
Second-seeded Southern Boone awaits Tolton in the championship game. Thus far, the Eagles have seen off Fulton and Kirksville by a combined 17 goals to 0 at districts.
The title bout is set for 6 p.m. Thursday in Mexico.