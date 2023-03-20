Rock Bridge baseball’s season got off to a rocky start. The Bruins lost to Republic 18-15 at home after leading by nine runs in the seventh. Rock Bridge bounced back in its second game of the day, however, beating Rolla 15-5 on Monday.

The Bruins were off to a hot start offensively against Republic. The Bruins picked up two quick runs in the bottom of the first — one off a throwing error and the other from an RBI groundout from Andrew Hill. Hill extended Rock Bridge’s lead to 3-0 with a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the third.

