Rock Bridge baseball’s season got off to a rocky start. The Bruins lost to Republic 18-15 at home after leading by nine runs in the seventh. Rock Bridge bounced back in its second game of the day, however, beating Rolla 15-5 on Monday.
The Bruins were off to a hot start offensively against Republic. The Bruins picked up two quick runs in the bottom of the first — one off a throwing error and the other from an RBI groundout from Andrew Hill. Hill extended Rock Bridge’s lead to 3-0 with a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the third.
But it was the fourth inning that the Bruins blew it open, scoring seven runs to take a 10-0 lead. At that point, it looked like a done deal for Rock Bridge.
But the Tigers did not quit. They got a few runs back in the top of the fifth but still trailed by nine runs going into the seventh inning.
In the top of the seventh, the Tigers went on a nine-run scoring spree, tying the game at 12. Republic scored another six runs in the top of the ninth to all but seal its win.
Rock Bridge turned things around in the second game when its offense got rolling and did not stop.
Although Rolla jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, the Bruins’ deficit quickly disappeared. Rock Bridge answered with two runs in the first and followed that with four more in the second.
The Bruins scored in every inning against Rolla, albeit with help from the Bulldogs’ defense. Rolla made many throwing and fielding errors that allowed Rock Bridge to pile up unearned runs.
But the Bruins still capitalized on the mistakes to earn their first win of the season.