Rock Bridge baseball seemed to be back to its usual self after beating Park Hill 10-4 on Saturday at home, but the Bruins’ luck did not last, as they lost to Staley 2-1 later in the day.
The Bruins’ offense broke it open early in the first inning of Game 1, scoring five runs to take the lead over the Trojans and never looking back.
Shortstop Ty Thompson has been in the leadoff spot for Rock Bridge (23-3) all year and has consistently done his job of getting on base. He continued to do so Saturday, reaching base in three of his four plate appearances with two singles and a walk.
Thompson scored the first run of the game on a wild pitch from Trojans starter Ford Deusing. Braedyn Boatright also crossed home on a wild pitch.
Duesing struggled with his command, lasting just one inning while surrendering two walks and hitting two batters. Crew Norden was hit by a pitch and scored another run for Rock Bridge. The Bruins only drove in two of their five first-inning runs by swinging the bat, with an RBI single from Dane Gray and a sacrifice fly from Cullen Snow.
Rock Bridge turned it around offensively after losing to Ozark 7-6 in nine innings Friday.
“We were able to do some things offensively,” Rock Bridge coach Justin Towe said. “Offensively, our approach was a little bit better.”
Cade Luetkemeyer started on the mound for Rock Bridge. He went six innings and allowed two runs. Although Luetkemeyer ended up with the win, he wasn’t completely locked in.
“Cade didn’t have his best stuff, but he really competed,” Towe said. “Especially playing 19 innings last night, we needed him to go deep in a game, and that helps us for the last game.”
After Norden’s sacrifice fly gave the Bruins a 6-0 lead in the third inning, the Trojans answered with a two-out RBI single from Zane Baker in the top of fourth. But Will Kimes got one of those runs back for Rock Bridge on an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth to make it 7-2.
The Bruins ran away with the lead in the sixth inning, adding three more runs. Gray drew a walk to plate a run, and Cooper Siebuhr brought the other two home with a hit.
Southpaw Mark Brown came in to close the game for the Bruins. Park Hill (10-13) gave Rock Bridge a bit of a scare in the seventh inning, as Tyson Kiser drove in a run with a triple and was awarded home after the ball was thrown out of play.
But Brown retired the next two batters to secure the win for the Bruins and earn the save.
Rock Bridge faced a tougher opponent in Staley (16-9) in Game 2, losing 2-1 in nine innings. Lefty Brody Irlbeck got the start for Staley and lasted 6⅓ innings and struck out eight.
Irlbeck started and ended strong, utilizing his fastball as his main strikeout pitch and maintaining his command; he walked just one batter.
The Bruins struck first in the second inning with Norden hitting a double to right and stealing third. He then crossed home on a throwing error by Irlbeck.
The Falcons struck back the next inning when Lukas Wilson brought in a run with a ground out to second base.
The game stayed tied at 1 for the next five innings, as the bats on both sides went silent; Towe described it as a “grind-fest.”
Although the bats were quiet, the defense on both sides was on full display. Staley center fielder Jon Ludwig made a diving play in shallow center to retire the side in the second inning.
Then, in the fifth inning, John Randle IV made a diving grab for Staley in foul territory in left field.
Ty Thompson flashed the leather for Rock Bridge in the seventh inning, hustling down the left field line to make a running catch.
But the Falcons scored the game-winning run in the ninth on an RBI double from Easton Phillipee.
“I still think we’re in a little bit of a lull, which is not a good thing,” Towe said, “but it happens every year about this time, so we just kinda have to keep swinging through a little bit.”
Rock Bridge next faces Hickman at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Hickman.