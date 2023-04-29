Rock Bridge baseball seemed to be back to its usual self after beating Park Hill 10-4 on Saturday at home, but the Bruins’ luck did not last, as they lost to Staley 2-1 later in the day.

The Bruins’ offense broke it open early in the first inning of Game 1, scoring five runs to take the lead over the Trojans and never looking back.

