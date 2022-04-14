Over the past three weeks, high school teams from Missouri to Alabama quickly found out that it takes a lot to slow down the Rock Bridge baseball team's torrid offense. With 134 runs through its first 15 games, no team seemed to have cracked the code.
But a Bruins team that entered the Columbia Tournament on a nine-game winning streak faltered in their opening game of the three-day event. Instead, pitching separated the two teams, ultimately leaving the Bruins (13-3) flummoxed in a 9-3 home defeat against Staley.
“We didn’t execute on the mound, especially early in the game,” assistant coach Andy Hight said. “But when you give up free [runs] to really good teams, they’re going to make you pay.”
Rock Bridge went through four pitchers Thursday night, but none of them found much of a rhythm. Jake Hawkins started the game and gave up three runs before being replaced by Mason Larkin in the fourth inning.
When Andrew Hill entered the game in the sixth inning, he conceded an RBI, hit a batter and gave up a walk against the first three batters he faced. Finally, Ty Thompson — who started the game at shortstop — took over in the game’s seventh and final inning.
“The pitchers got to be better,” catcher Kaiden Stoffer said. “(They have to) throw more strikes, get in the zone and be more competitive. Once we’re there, I think we’ll be fine, but we got to get to that level.”
In stark contrast, the Falcons didn’t rely on as many pitchers because they didn’t have to. While Rock Bridge struggled, Staley’s mid-game shift from left-hander Hunter Hampshire to right-hander Daniel Scott played a pivotal role in the game. After the change, the visitors didn’t concede a single run.
Both Staley pitchers also threw in styles the Rock Bridge batters weren’t all that used to seeing. A left- and right-handed pitcher who each utilized low, side-armed throws.
In the Rock Bridge dugout, the coaching staff acknowledged that four pitchers are a lot to utilize in one game, but also stressed the importance of keeping their pitch total low in a five-game tournament.
“You’re trying to wage where you’re at in this game, but you still have four games to win after this one,” Hight said. “We went with guys who we felt like had a chance against that lineup.”
As both teams went blow-for-blow throughout the first three innings, it felt as if Thursday’s matchup was going to be competitive throughout. Staley scored a run in the top of the first before the Bruins answered. When they hit two more in the second, Rock Bridge found two as well. The Bruins’ offense soon dried up just as the Falcons hitters found their rhythm. After the hosts trailed 6-3, Stoffer felt as if his team put its head down easily.
“I need to see energy from my boys in the dugout,” Stoffer said. “If we come out energized, I think we have a really good chance.”
While the offense uncharacteristically struggled, Rock Bridge still found a moment or two to remind those watching how it has achieved its impressive record. The Bruins best defensive play came at the top of the fifth inning when Larkin reacted quickly to catch a fly ball right off the bat of Matix Miller and flipped it to first base, turning a double play. However, those plays came few and far between Thursday night, and by then most of the damage had already been done.
While the night ended in a rare defeat for the Bruins, it also gives them the opportunity to show their mettle and display how they bounce back from a defeat. Coach Justin Towe’s team responded from its past two defeats with a 18-4 and 10-3 win, respectively. They have two games Friday to do the same.
“When we’ve won nine games in a row, sometimes a good program can give you a wakeup call,” Hight said. “That’s what happened today, but we have tough kids and we’ll bounce back tomorrow morning ready to go.”