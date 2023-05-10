Rock Bridge baseball split its home doubleheader Wednesday against Willard and Fort Zumwalt West, getting off to a hot start in its first matchup with the help of Xander Leger’s long ball against Willard for a 3-1 win before later succumbing to Fort Zumwalt West 9-6.
In the home half of the fourth inning, Leger stepped up to the plate with two outs and runners on first and second. On an 0-2 count, Leger turned on an inside fastball and belted it over the left-field wall, just able to keep it fair to give Rock Bridge a 3-0 lead with one swing of the bat.
In its matchup against Willard, the Bruins were looking to play with the determination and focus that coach Justin Towe said they lacked in a home game against Fatima on Tuesday.
“I wanted to see the response,” Towe said. “It is what I had hoped for. We had more energy, better at-bats, cleaner game. When you do things like that, a lot of times, good things happen, and today, it did.”
The first hit of the ball game didn’t come until the fourth inning — after Bruins starting pitcher Dane Gray retired 10 in a row. Gray issued his first walk of the game to Landon Moore, followed by a base hit from Klayton Kiser.
With runners at the corners and only one out, Gray came away with a scoreless inning. Gray threw a complete game, struck out seven and allowed the one run on three hits.
Gray’s dominant performance on the mound gave the Bruins’ offense some comfort, but not too much.
“Sometimes, that has a negative effect,” Towe said. “As a team, you’re like, ‘We scored three runs, ... Dane’s not giving up three runs.’ So, you tend to kind of take some at-bats off offensively. ... If we could’ve got one or two more, that might have just taken the fight out of somebody and made those last couple innings a little easier.”
On the mound for the Tigers was junior Cameron Jennings, who lasted 4⅔ innings, gave up four hits and recorded one strikeout. However, it only took one big swing of the bat to make a difference in the game.
“It’s gonna take a two-out hit,” Towe said. “That’s what they didn’t get and what we got one time. But that one time was a big two-out hit, (a) three-run homer. That’s kind of also what we were lacking, ... just get a two-out hit to kind of get us going.”
Willard had very few scoring opportunities, going down 1-2-3 in five of the seven innings. The only scoring opportunities the Tigers had were in the fourth and sixth innings.
Although they couldn’t bring any runs across in the fourth inning, they were successful in driving in a run in the sixth, when Kiser hit a sacrifice fly to left field to cut the deficit to two runs.
But the Tigers couldn’t string any more at-bats together, and the Bruins took the opener.
Rock Bridge wasn’t so fortunate in its second matchup against Fort Zumwalt West. This was a rescheduled championship game from the Columbia Tournament, originally scheduled for April 15.
The Bruins fell to the Jaguars 9-6. The Bruins failed to score in the fourth inning when Fort Zumwalt West ace Kenton Deverman came to the mound and struck out the side. From there, Deverman only gave up one hit and struck out five in his four innings of work.
Rock Bridge next takes on Boonville at 5 p.m. Friday on the road.