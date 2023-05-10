Rock Bridge baseball split its two games Wednesday against Willard and Fort Zumwalt West, getting off to a hot start in its first matchup with the help of Xander Leger’s long ball against Willard for a 3-1 win before later succumbing to Fort Zumwalt West 9-6.

In the home half of the fourth inning, Leger stepped up to the plate with two outs and runners on first and second. On an 0-2 count, Leger turned on an inside fastball and belted it over the left-field wall, just able to keep it fair to give Rock Bridge a 3-0 lead with one swing of the bat.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback