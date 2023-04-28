Rock Bridge baseball had not lost a game since March 25 against Marquette, until it fell to Ozark 7-6 in nine innings Friday in the first game of a doubleheader at home to snap its 18-game winning streak.

The Bruins' pitching staff had not allowed a run the past three games, but Ozark quickly broke that streak with three runs in the top of the first inning. The Tigers played a similar game to that of Rock Bridge, being aggressive and swinging the bat early.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you