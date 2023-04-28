Rock Bridge baseball had not lost a game since March 25 against Marquette, until it fell to Ozark 7-6 in nine innings Friday in the first game of a doubleheader at home to snap its 18-game winning streak.
The Bruins' pitching staff had not allowed a run the past three games, but Ozark quickly broke that streak with three runs in the top of the first inning. The Tigers played a similar game to that of Rock Bridge, being aggressive and swinging the bat early.
"We got beat at our own game," Rock Bridge coach Justin Towe said. "They were the first to one and they were the first to five."
A leadoff hit from Brady Dodd got things started for Ozark in the first. Owen Wise, who got the start for the Bruins on the hill, then walked the next two batters he faced.
Brock Dodd drove in the first run of the game with a sacrifice fly. Dodd's RBI was followed by a sacrifice bunt by Cash Morgan to score another run. Gage Depee capped the first with an RBI single to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead.
It started to look bleak for Rock Bridge when Ozark tallied another run on an RBI double from Hudson Roberts in the second inning. But the Bruins cut the Tigers' lead in half in the bottom of the second.
After Dane Gray's sacrifice bunt, a run came home to score on a throwing error from Ozark starting pitcher Andrew Bauer. The second run of the inning came via a sacrifice fly from Crew Norden.
The Tigers' offense was consistent all game, tallying another run in the third inning to extend its lead 5-2. Bauer was consistent on the mound, not giving the Bruins many good pitches to hit and giving them some of the toughest competition they've faced this year.
"If you want to be good, you got to play teams that are good," Towe said.
But Bauer started to falter in the fifth inning, giving up three straight hits, the third being an RBI double by Will Kimes. Back-to-back sacrifice flies from Andrew Hill and Wise tied the game at 5.
But the Tigers quickly regained the lead in the sixth inning, with Bauer helping himself with an RBI single. The back and forth continued when the Bruins retaliated in the bottom of the sixth, plating a run on Braedyn Boatright's sacrifice fly to tie the game again.
The game went nine innings and remained tied until Ozark took the lead for good on an RBI double from Roberts.
The second game of the doubleheader was a different story. Against Nixa, it was a pitchers' duel: Not a single run crossed the plate until the sixth inning. The Bruins eventually won 2-1 in 10 innings.
Dane Gray got the start against the Eagles. The senior threw six innings, allowing only one run, which was unearned. Colin Kelley was the starter for Nixa. He matched Gray's six innings but held Rock Bridge scoreless.
"It was just a grind fest to see who was going to make a mistake or who was going to finally get that hit," Towe said.
Nixa struck in the top of the sixth inning, when Rylan Michel drove in what appeared to be two runs with a triple. However, Rock Bridge contested that Broden Mabe missed third base as he was rounding the bag, and he was called out. Rock Bridge tied it in that same inning with a sacrifice fly from Wise.
Another major turning point was in the top of the seventh, when Boatright threw out Reese Dirnberger from right field as he was sliding into third base.
The Bruins threatened in the bottom of the seventh with one out and the bases loaded, but Tigers reliever Rylan Evans registered back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the jam.
Going into extras for the second time on the day, Rock Bridge walked it off in the 10th inning on a base hit to left field from Gray.
Rock Bridge will play at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday at home against Park Hill and Staley, respectively.
After playing 19 innings Friday, the Bruins will look to keep their focus going into their next set of games.
"We're gonna be on fumes (Saturday) at some point in time," Towe said. "We're gonna find out a lot about our guys (Saturday)."