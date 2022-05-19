Rock Bridge baseball’s season came to a close as Blue Springs South continuedits hot streak to defeat the Bruins 2-0 in the Class 6 District 5 title game Thursday in Columbia.
Rock Bridge started off slow, hitting three batters with pitches and giving up two runs in the first three innings. After that, the Bruins did not allow another run for the rest of the game.
Bruins pitcher Ty Thompson replaced starting pitcher Toby Scheidt in the fourth and held Blue Springs South scoreless during his outing.
It was Blue Springs South pitcher Trenton Roehler that sealed the win, throwing a complete game shutout and striking out 11 with two hits and one walk.
“We knew going in that Roehler was good, and we prepared for him,” Rock Bridge assistant coach Andy Hight said. “He threw a lot of strikes and that makes for a tough day.”
Roehler pitched a no-hitter through four innings until allowing a hit in the fifth. The junior has committed to play baseball at Missouri.
Blue Springs South center fielder Jordan Austin got on base on all of his three trips to the plate, notching two hits and scoring the Jaguars only two runs.
Blue Springs South will head to the state quarterfinals, while Rock Bridge’s season comes to a close — and with it the high-school careers of several Bruins players.
“Tonight is about the seniors because they don’t get to do this with us anymore” Hight said, “Our program is a family, so tonight we thanked them for four years of hard work and sacrifice.”
While Rock Bridge will miss the output of their seniors, the future is still bright. The freshman team went 32-0 this season, the first time in school history a Bruins’ freshman team has done so.
“They’re going to make huge gains in the offseason,” Hight said. “They’re going to be in the weight room everyday. They’re going to continue to try to get better and they will.”