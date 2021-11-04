Can the Bruins complete the program sweep? That is the question on everyone's mind going into Friday's second pair of races at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, as the boys seek back-to-back title runs, while the girls seek their first title in program history.
But the Bruins won’t be walking into the state championship meet as the clear favorites. Rock Bridge will have to earn it on the 5-kilometer course with two other teams on the boys side in realistic contention for the title, while the girls will have to face three challengers.
The boys will be running at 11:15 a.m. and will heavily rely on their front runners Andrew Hauser and Ian Kemey, who are in a pack of 12 runners who can realistically win the state championship.
Hauser is the favorite among the two Bruins based on time, having recorded the better performance at Gans Creek in September with a 15 minutes, 12.2 seconds finish. Hauser’s performance was hindered in the closing stages as the sophomore's decision to compete with Connor Burns in the late stages of the race ended up costing him a second-place finish.
Meanwhile, Kemey’s name wasn’t in the title conversation until his performance last week, when he won the Class 5 District 3 title with a 16:20:0. If Kemey can replicate that type of performance, the Bruins will be in great position to take the title.
But the two teams the Bruins will fight for the title will also have runners in contention. Sage Wilde currently holds the fastest time in Class 5 with a 15:10.8 for Liberty North while Kickapoo’s Tyler Harris has the third-fastest time at 15:20.2. All three teams will need their top runner to set the tone for the rest of their packs.
Although Rock Bridge has the clear front-two advantage, the three teams are equal in depth. With no clear depth advantage for any team and with the Eagles and Chiefs' second runners positioned to finish inside the top 20, the meet could very well be decided by single digits or even by the sixth runner.
The possibility of it coming down to the sixth runner has put Rock Bridge in second place twice this season. One went in favor of the Bruins back at the Augustana Twilight XC meet Sept. 3, while the other one went against Rock Bridge, which came up just short against Festus.
Also taking the line is Hickman, which qualified based off of its second-place finish at the Class 5 District 3 race last week in Washington, Missouri. Evan Hughes and Will Cherrington are the runners to watch out for the Kewpies, as both athletes look to place as all-state runners.
In Friday’s final race, Rock Bridge's girls will be battling it out with St. Teresa's Academy, Blue Springs South and Cor Jesu for the state title. The race scheduled for noon is expected to go in favor of the Bruins thanks to their strong lineup from 1-5.
Leading that lineup is 2019 Class 4 champion Carolyn Ford, who will have stiff competition up front. Ford has put in a solid season and should improve on her disappointing 15th-place finish in last year's Class 5 meet.
If Ford is to become a two-time champion in her junior year, she will have to take down St. Teresa's Amelia Arrieta, who set the Gans Creek course record in the Gans Creek Classic. Arrieta’s 17:24.8 performance in September was also the fastest in the state, shattering Ally Kruger’s course record from last year. Kruger is back for Wentzville Liberty and will attempt to make it two in a row.
Other runners to keep an eye on are 2019 state runner up Mya Trober out of Blue Springs South; Julia Ray from MICDS, who was the 2019 Class 3 state championship, and Grace Tyson from Lafayette-Wildwood, who won the 2021 Class 5 3,200m this spring.
But top runners aren’t the only ones that count toward scores, and Rock Bridge has a strong amount of depth with Brooke Walker, who can gain crucial points with a top-20 finish, while Maci Steuber and Amelie Crane are in contention for the top 40. The Bruins are also the only team that is projected to have four runners inside the top 50.
Ackley battles Burns for state title; Tolton looks to sweep Class 3
The penultimate race in the Missouri high school cross country season will be a clash of two Missouri powerhouses with El Dorado Springs’ two-time state champion Daelen Ackley taking on Southern Boone’s Connor Burns in the boys' Class 3 state title race.
The two runners stole the show in last year's state meet with Ackley getting the best of Burns by 1.1 seconds. Now Ackley will be going for his third championship to cap off his incredible career and his second in Class 3.
Meanwhile, Burns holds the fastest time in Missouri with a 15:05.0 at Gans Creek in September, breaking the course record on his way to victory.
But Burns’ fastest time comes outside of Missouri. The junior came in second at the Chile Pepper XC Festival in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a 14:56.3, becoming the only Missouri runner this season to dip below 15 minutes.
Ackley also ran in Fayetteville during the Chile Pepper XC Festival but finished 13th with a time of 15:36.5. However, there is an asterisk next to that performance, as Milesplit Missouri noted Ackley struggled with injuries earlier in the year.
However, Ackley’s win by 35 seconds and going sub 16 at Clever last week in the Class 2 District 2 meet should be an indication that Ackley is healthy enough to challenge for the win.
Expect for the individual race to come down to the final meters once again.
The team battle is just as exciting with seven teams having a realistic shot at the title. Potosi and Herculaneum go in as the two front-runners, but East Newton, El Dorado Springs, St. Charles West and Maryville all are within striking distance.
However, the team to keep an eye Saturday will be Tolton, which will be seeking back-to-back titles after making the jump from Class 2 to Class 3 on the boys side earlier this year.
The Trailblazers have one of the best 1-5 teams in Class 3 with a 1:16:6 spread. But it doesn’t compare to the ludicrous spread of Herculaneum who owns a 53.4, the Trailblazers can make the difference up with Garrett Wilmes. Wilmes has a 16:39.8 to his name, roughly 25 seconds faster than Herculaneum’s fastest runner.
The Trailblazers also have an excellent girls team that could bring home the state title as well as the individual favorite for the Class 3 race.
Elyse Wilmes has been the highlight for the Trailblazers thus far, smoking the competition in her freshman season. Wilmes has crossed the line first in every single one of her races thus far, and currently holds the third-fastest time in the state among all classes at 17:55.8.
Wilmes will need to score first for the Trailblazers if Tolton is to walk away with the title because of the one-two punch Southern Boone has as its front runners. The sophomore duo of Alex Volkart and Evan Mauney hold the second- and third-fastest times in the state and will provide the Eagles an early advantage over the Trailblazers.
Also in the mix for the individual crown is former state champion Lilian Jackson, as St. Charles West makes the jump down to Class 3. Jackson won the Class 4 meet last season and has had another solid season with an 18:37 at Gans Creek earlier this year.
Jackson will keep the Warriors in the fight, but the battle will likely come down to the Eagles and Trailblazers. Although the Eagles have the first two runners, the Trailblazers can mitigate a lot of damage with a solid performance by Madison Taylor.
Taylor has the seventh-fastest time in the state thus far but will need to improve on her 20:03 to keep the Trailblazers within single digits going into the 3-5. The third runner favors the Trailblazers by a few seconds with a strong postseason coming from Olivia Andrews.
If Tolton is to win Saturday it will need to be in the lead out of three runners as the Trailblazers' Achilles' heel all season long has been their depth. This will significantly favor Southern as the fourth runner for the Eagles have a much faster time than Tolton’s No. 4.
Tolton does have the advantage in the fifth runner, and should it come down to a tie-breaker the Trailblazers would be favored. Expect a hard fought battle from front to back between all seven of Tolton and Southern Boone’s runners.