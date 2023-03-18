Rock Bridge boys golf has its eyes on returning to the state tournament in 2023.

A storied program that's produced numerous DI golfers, the Bruins have not qualified for the state tournament since 2019.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at kvincent@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you