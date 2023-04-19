Rock Bridge boys golf overcame windy conditions to shoot 59-over 347 and take down Battle, Hickman, Jefferson City and Capital City on Wednesday at The Club at Old Hawthorne.
The Spartans finished second, and the Kewpies took third. They shot 353 and 361, respectively.
Rock Bridge’s Gaines Rooney shot 7-over 79 to take medalist honors. This marked Rooney’s first career win, and his 79 was his lowest score to par of his career. Devin Reichard shot 81 and placed second for the Bruins.
Rock Bridge, Hickman and Battle return to the course at noon Friday for the Columbia Quadrangular at Columbia Country Club.
RB baseball extends winning streak to 15
Rock Bridge baseball extended its winning streak to 15 games with an 11-3 win over Helias in Jefferson City.
The Bruins trailed early but tied the game at 3 in the top of the second inning. Rock Bridge tacked on another run in the top of the fifth to take a 4-3 lead.
The Bruins finally blew the game open in the sixth inning, scorin six runs to take a commanding lead over the Crusaders.
Rock Bridge next plays at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday against Webb City and Francis Howell, respectively, in Webb City.
Trailblazers girls soccer picks up road win
Tolton girls soccer made it four consecutive wins with a 4-0 victory over St. Francis Borgia in Washington, Missouri.
Adelaide Devine led the Tolton scoring attack with two goals, while Madison Taylor and Emma Mallet both netted a goal.
The Trailblazers next play Visitation in the Tolton Tournament at 4 p.m. Friday at Cosmo Park.