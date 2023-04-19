Rock Bridge boys golf overcame windy conditions to shoot 59-over 347 and take down Battle, Hickman, Jefferson City and Capital City on Wednesday at The Club at Old Hawthorne.

The Spartans finished second, and the Kewpies took third. They shot 353 and 361, respectively.

