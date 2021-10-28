After Rock Bridge survived in a 1-0 double overtime win Tuesday in Capital City , the team learned one thing: in face of all the injuries this season, the Bruins still had the fight to compete with anyone and win ugly.
“When things are hard, you have to figure out how to adjust,” coach Christopher Horstman said. “Everyone has been there for each other, the guys get along well with each other. It has been that ‘next guy up’ mentality this season.”
Two broken collarbones, two torn ligaments and broken arms have placed six or seven of the Bruins’ varsity roster on the sideline this season, according to Horstman. With key contributors knocked out for the year, such as forward Drew Schlimme, Rock Bridge has had to get creative with its game plan.
“As the season has gone on, we’ve had to learn from games and find new ways to generate offense,” Horstman said. “Cooper (Allen) and Drew (Schlimme) are some of the fastest guys on the field. It’s easy to rely on that speed to beat teams, but once guys like that go down, I’ve got to convince the guys that there are other ways to get past defenses.”
One of the changes the Bruins made is moving center back Max Juengermann to the midfield, a move which Juengermann believes is part of why this Rock Bridge team is hard to beat.
“Our team is good at adapting,” Juengermann said, “and just being ready for new situations. This hasn’t happened yet, knock on wood, but no one says no. We’re able to put the team first and look past what we want personally. Without that, we’d be a losing team.”
The move to midfield was done to generate more offense for Rock Bridge, as well as to assist the junior varsity players that coach Horstman has had to move up.
“We have three new midfielders,” Juengermann said. “We had to build that chemistry with them and get them to understand our values and what works in our gameplay.”
In Tuesday’s match, the Bruins were able to make things work. The experience offered many of the varsity squad’s newest additions a taste of what to expect in the team’s first match of the Class 4 District 6 tournament against Troy Buchanan on Saturday.
“That game really helped us out,” forward Andrew Copeland said. “It was very close and intense the whole time, it was do or die. If we get into that situation again, we’ll be prepared for it.”