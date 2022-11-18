Rock Bridge boys soccer fell just short in the Class 4 state semifinal, losing 3-2 to reigning champion Rockhurst in a tightly contested match Friday in Fenton.

The Bruins jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, but couldn't hold on, giving up three goals before the halftime whistle. A second half goal from Nicholas Schneider brought them within one, but the Hawklets outlasted the Columbia side.

  • Graphics editor and high school boys soccer reporter, fall 2022. Reach me at teddy.maiorca@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700. On twitter @TMaiorca89

