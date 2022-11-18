Rock Bridge boys soccer fell just short in the Class 4 state semifinal, losing 3-2 to reigning champion Rockhurst in a tightly contested match Friday in Fenton.
The Bruins jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, but couldn't hold on, giving up three goals before the halftime whistle. A second half goal from Nicholas Schneider brought them within one, but the Hawklets outlasted the Columbia side.
The semifinal was Rock Bridge's sixth trip to the state final four, but the Bruins have yet to advance to the championship game.
Despite the defeat, Rock Bridge coach Ryan Horstman was proud of his team's effort.
"We did everything possible to get back into it and really owned the second half," Horstman said.
Rock Bridge hit the crossbar twice and had a number of opportunities on net, but just couldn't find the equalizer. Horstman believes the story of the game could have been different if the Bruins had more time in the game.
"We absolutely deserved to (score a third goal)," Horstman said. "Unfortunately the halves are only 40 minutes."
Following the loss, the Bruins will face St. Dominic in the third place matchup. The Crusaders lost to Christian Brothers College 1-0 in the other Class 4 semifinal.
Marshall advances to state championship
Marshall boys soccer cruised past Excelsior Springs in the Class 2 state semifinal matchup in Fenton.
The Owls picked up their 23rd win of the season in the 3-1 victory, knocking off an Excelsior Springs team that finished third in last season's Class 2 state tournament.
Marshall next faces Orchard Farm in the Class 2 state championship at 4 p.m. Saturday in Fenton. Orchard Farm defeated Saxony Lutheran 2-0 in the other semifinal to advance to the championship game.