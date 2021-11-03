Fourth-seeded Rock Bridge boys soccer’s season came to an end Wednesday night, as No. 3 seed Blue Springs won the Class 4 District 6 championship 3-0.
It was an emotional postseason run for the Bruins with back-to-back one-score wins, one of which ended in double overtime against crosstown rival Hickman. The team’s defense had been an asset all season, and against Blue Springs the plan was to lean on it once more.
“We wanted to play things more conservatively,” Bruins coach Christopher Horstman said. “(Blue Springs) likes to crowd the middle, we knew we had to keep it a low scoring affair.”
Things went according to plan for Rock Bridge (13-8-1) through most of the first half. While the Bruins were outshot 8-4, the contest remained scoreless until the 32nd minute, when Wildcats midfielder Caden Hoehns found a break in the Bruins defense and scored.
“We were doing fine until we gave up that goal,” Horstman said.
The Bruins started to show signs of frustration for the remainder of the half. Midfielder Andrew Copeland knocked Wildcats defender William Rusk off the field with 6:45 remaining in the first half, resulting in a yellow card. It took Blue Springs only seven seconds to capitalize as Hoehns scored his second goal of the match.
The Wildcats scored their third in the 71st minute, putting the Bruins away for good.
Rock Bridge was outshot 18-9 in the match.
While it wasn’t the ending the Bruins team had hoped for, their journey to the title game was impressive.
“I’m extremely proud of this group,” Horstman said. “We had one of the tougher schedules in the state and we never really had an off game. Even when we got down, they never turned on each other.”
Earlier in the season, Rock Bridge struggled to work its way through a six-game losing streak, and was 4-7-1 on Oct. 8. However, the Bruins rallied. Led by its seniors, Rock Bridge won seven of its last eight games in the regular season.
“All of these guys, each of them are different people,” Horstman said. “But what brings them all together is that they’re team players. They’ve been good leaders in terms of character and heart. Those younger guys we had to bring up looked up to them and by the example they set.”
With the team’s season over, Horstman looks forward to next season and is hopeful that his senior class left a positive impact on the team’s younger players.
“They will be affected by their experience with them as leaders,” Horstman said. “Whether it was underclassmen or JV, I’m proud of them coming together behind these guys.”