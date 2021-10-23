Rock Bridge boys soccer was aggressive in its second match of the Rock Bridge Shootout on Saturday. Trading blows with fourth-ranked in the state Gateway Legacy Christian Academy all afternoon, the Bruins slipped to a 2-1 loss. They kept pace with the Lions all match, barely being outshot 14-11.
"Gateway has always been a great team," Bruins coach Christopher Horstman said. "This is our third year in a row playing them and a couple of the guys have been here for a while. We knew what to expect from them and we got up for it. We were aggressive and disciplined all game."
The Bruins defense and goalkeeper Brendan Clark were crucial in keeping things close throughout the contest. The game remained scoreless until the 35th minute of the first half, when Gateway finally got on the board.
"We knew we had to give our best," Horstman said. "When we're dialed in we can play and hang with anybody."
The Bruins aggression was finally rewarded in the second half, with senior Andrew Copeland scoring on a break-away goal in the 59th minute.
"I'm pretty proud of everybody," Copeland said. "It didn't go the way we wanted, but everyone was aggressive. The past two years (Gateway) has been good, so we knew what to expect and that we had to match the aggression. This game is really important for us, it's one of those momentum builders."
The match moves Rock Bridge to 9-8-1 on the season, but with the District 6 Class 4 tournament starting a week from today, Saturday's loss was one the Bruins could hold their head high to.
"We played a good 80 minutes," Horstman said, "unfortunately it wasn't enough to win. But we will win most of the time when we can play like that for the full 80 minutes. Definitely a moral victory."