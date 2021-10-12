Rock Bridge boys soccer hosted Battle for the Bruins’ senior night Tuesday honoring the team’s five seniors: Ben Flink, Andrew Copeland, Sam Aleto, Chris Grossman and Ben Xu.
The pregame emotion and energy surrounding senior night seemed to carry over into the match immediately and hold throughout most the evening in a dominant 5-0 Bruins win.
Copeland and Aleto led the charge early, scoring in the second and fourth minutes, respectively.
“I think everyone was pretty excited tonight, especially our seniors,” Rock Bridge coach Christopher Horstman said. “Everyone had a fire to compete and we showed that early.”
Rock Bridge (7-7-1) continued to press consistently, forcing Battle (6-9) to remain on the defensive and leave its goalkeeper under constant pressure. Within the first 30 minutes, the Bruins out-shot the Spartans 10-1.
Up two at the half, the Bruins repeated the early aggression in the second period, with juniors Cooper Allen and Youssef Elkady putting Rock Bridge up 5-0. Allen scored in the 42nd and 49th minutes, and the final came from Elkady came in the 79th minute.
“We finished the first half kind of slow, we were only up 2-0 and Battle had multiple good opportunities to come back, we needed more goals,” Horstman said. “I challenged the guys. Can we come out fast?Can we come out quickly in that next half? I wanted a more comfortable finish, and we got that.”
Rock Bridge out-shot Battle 25-7 in the team’s fourth clean sheet of the season, showing how dominant the Bruins can be as the team starts to look toward the Class 4 District 6 Tournament .
“Games like these are important, definitely important to start building momentum,” Horstman said. “It’s good to see a district opponent near the end of the year before we potentially have to play them again.”