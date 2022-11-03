Drew Schlimme netted the most important goal of the season for Rock Bridge boys soccer, finding the net in overtime to win the MSHSAA Class 4 District 7 championship for the Bruins by a score of 2-1 against Blue Springs.
Reese Richardson opened the scoring for Rock Bridge 14 minutes into the match, but a Blue Springs goal leveled the game six minutes into the second half. After 80 minutes of play, nothing separated the two sides, and the match went to overtime.
Schlimme, one of the Bruins’ most proficient scorers this season, finally broke the tie in the first overtime period to crown Rock Bridge the district champion.
Junior goalkeeper Brendan Clark made his mark in the Bruins’ district matches, only allowing two goals over three games. Clark’s abilities were necessary to clinch a berth in the district championship — the junior allowed one goal in a semifinal penalty shootout that Rock Bridge won 4-1.
The Bruins face Liberty North in the Class 4 quarterfinals Nov. 12 in Liberty.
Tolton falls in district championship
Tolton boys soccer came up just short in the Class 1 District 4 championship, losing to St. Francis Borgia in penalty kicks.
Thanks to a Steven Becvar goal, Tolton came from behind to tie the game with 12 minutes to play in regulation. After two overtime periods, the match remained 1-1.
Nothing separated the two sides thanks to a strong Tolton defense and standout senior goalkeeper Alex Steffes.
After tying 4-4 through the first five penalty kicks, Borgia found the back of the net in a sudden death penalty shootout to advance to the Class 4 quarterfinals.
Tolton ends the season 17-6-1.