The Rock Bridge bench erupted as goalkeeper Gus Hollis made a diving save to stop a last-second Tolton penalty kick and keep a clean sheet.
The sophomore’s save was one of many highlights for the Bruins in a dominant 4-0 road win over the Trailblazers on Tuesday night.
Despite the result, Tolton coach Connor Bandre was proud of his team’s effort on the pitch against a strong Rock Bridge team, fighting until the last second of the game.
“That’s a fantastic team.” Bandre said. “They’re gonna win a ton of games and are probably one of the best teams, if not the best team, we’ll play all year.”
Rock Bridge (4-0) had the Trailblazers on their heels for most of the match, keeping possession of the ball and scoring lightning-quick goals. Had it not been for a number of impressive saves from Tolton goalkeeper Alex Steffes, the Trailblazers (1-2) may have been out of the game much earlier, as the senior parried shot after shot to fend off the Bruins’ attack.
“He’s a gamer,” Bandre said. “He works his tail off, and he comes up big when we need him.”
Rock Bridge still snuck some well-placed strikes past Steffes over the course of the match. Senior Jeffrey Ngassi netted two goals in the first half, and sophomore Abe Soete slotted two into the back of the net in the second half to bring the Bruins’ tally on the night to four.
Rock Bridge coach Christopher Horstmann said his team had a strong showing in its fourth straight victory to start the season but noted the Bruins still have more to do as a unit.
“I thought the ball worked around a little bit better in the second half, so I liked that,” Horstmann said. “It resulted in a couple of quick goals, which is what we wanted to do.”
While the Bruins put on a solid performance in the crosstown matchup, Horstmann wished his squad played more as a team during the first half, instead of trying to do too much individually.
“Today could have been better,” Horstmann said. “We didn’t execute things the way we’ve been executing them in the last few games, but after we settled in, I think I think we did okay.”
The win was Rock Bridge’s first clean sheet of the season, an accomplishment that can be credited to three of the Bruins’ goalkeepers. Junior Brendan Clark and sophomore Matt Wheeler shared the accolade with Hollis, responsible for the late penalty-kick heroics to cap off the night.
Rock Bridge next plays at Lutheran St. Charles, last season’s Class 1 state champions, at 5 p.m. Tuesday in St. Charles.
Horstmann expects the Cougars will be a tough opponent after the holiday weekend.
Tolton returns to the pitch against Sacred Heart at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Tolton.
Battle falls to Capital City in 6-3 thriller
Senior Eric Tuyisenge and junior Merec Harper both scored for the Spartans in a defeat at Capital City on Thursday evening. Junior Keller Rojas, Battle’s overtime hero in last week’s match against Tolton, tacked on the Spartans other goal for his second of the season.
Battle next faces Mexico at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at home.