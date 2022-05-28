JEFFERSON CITY — Powerhouse Rock Bridge sprinters Chris Giles and Casey Hood spearheaded the Bruins’ boys track and field team to another state title Saturday. Combined, the duo contributed 56 points to the team total of 97.
The Rock Bridge boys had more points than the second- and third-placed teams combined. And all of the points came from running events.
In the 100-meter dash, Giles and Hood went 1-2, respectively. Giles’s first place time of 10.46 seconds in that event landed him a meet record and launched a first-place sweep in all four of his events in Day 2 of the MSHSAA Class 5 State Championship at Jefferson City High School — the 100, 4x100, 400 and 4x400.
“I’m happy, I’m glad it’s over with,” Giles said after anchoring the 4x400. “I want to go home.”
Giles’ anchor time in the 4x400 was faster than his finish in the open 400.He placed first in both. In the open 400, Giles ran a 47.95 and in his anchor leg of the 4x400, he closed with a 46.82.
Coming around the last curve in the final 200 of his anchor leg, Giles went from fifth to first in a matter of seconds.
Giles, a senior, has only run track for two years. He’ll go on to compete for Indian Hills Community College in Iowa.
Hood also had a great day in Saturday’s finals. He placed second in both the 100 and the 200 and played a key role in both the 4x100 and 4x400 first-place titles.
Another noteworthy accomplishment on the Rock Bridge sprinter side included junior Cooper Allen’s fifth-place finish in the 400 with a time of 49.49. Allen also ran one leg of the winning 4x100 and 4x400 teams.
Sprinter Zakiyah Porter also came away with all-state honors this weekend. She placed sixth in both the 100 and 200. Porter also contributed to third and fourth-place finishes in the 4x100 and 4x200, respectively.
The Rock Bridge distance team contributed a lot of points with impressive all-state finishes.
Three boys placed in the 3,200 in Friday’s final. Andrew Hauser came in third at 9:05.11, Ian Kemey placed fifth while Weston Jokerst got sixth.
The trio competed again Saturday in the 1,600. Hauser fought neck and neck with Joplin’s Hobbs Campbell in the last 100 stretch, but Hauser came up victorious, finishing first with a time of 4:11.72. In the same event, Kemey came in fifth for all-state honors.
Jokerst, a senior, turned around and placed fourth in the 800 at 1:56.72. It was his first year running in the open event.
“I had to give it all I had in the last 100,” he said.
The three Bruins distance runners put the team in first place on Day 1 with 18 points and added 19 more on Day 2.
On the girls side, standout Carolyn Ford placed fifth in the 800 and the 1,600 as well as all-state finishes in the 4x800 and the 4x400.
“We’re very happy,” Brooke Walker said after contributing to the team’s fifth-place finish in the 4x800.
While the boys 4x400 team graduates Giles, three returning sprinters will come back next season to defend the title.
“Coming into this 4x400, knowing we were just doing it for each other, doing it to win another title for ourselves, it felt good,” Allen said. “It felt more confident and I felt happy to be there.”
Other all-state finishes for the Bruins included Drevyn Seamon (boys 4x100, 4x400), Sunday Crane (girls 4x100, 4x200, 4x400), Addyelin Gerrish (girls 4x100, 4x200), Aneisha Nunnelly (girls 4x100, 4x200, 4x400), Grace Parsons (girls 4x800, 4x400) and Maci Steuber (girls 4x800).
Tolton’s girls 4x800-meter relay crew grabs gold
Tolton girls track and field lead runner Jillian Andrews finished her split in sixth place, and teammates Olivia Andrews and Madison Taylor fought up to third. Anchor Elyse Wilmes — who won the Class 3 800-meter run Friday in 2:14.48 — chased down Ste. Genevieve’s Abigail Moore, passing her just steps before the finish line and winning the Class 3 4x800-meter relay with a time of 9:43.88.
Wilmes said she didn’t feel great on her first lap but told herself to push through it on her second when she heard her mom and her coaches cheering her on.
“I saw 100 to go — put your head down and do it for your teammates,” Wilmes said.
Wilmes competed in the 1,600 Friday, but she stepped off the track on her final lap because she painfully clipped her foot against the metal bar lining the inside of the lane. She said she had been experiencing foot pain for the past few weeks and didn’t want to hurt herself.
She was supposed to join teammates Jillian Andrews, Madison Taylor and Ellie Reynolds in the Class 3 4x400, but decided to sit it out to let her foot rest. Olivia Andrews joined the squad, who clocked a time of 4:18.89 and placed eighth.
Elyse Wilmes’ brother Garrett, a senior who will run at Kansas next year, ran 1:56.39 in the 800 and placed second.
Garrett Wilmes stayed just behind first-place finisher Daelen Ackley of El Dorado Springs for most of the race. As they kicked down the final stretch, Ackley noticed Wilmes trying to pass and moved to block him. Wilmes leaned forward, lost his balance and fell — he quickly got to his feet and finished, but Ackley had already made it past the line.
“I think I was about to run 1:53,” Wilmes said. “That’s really good, but I mean, I fell. It’s just kind of hard to comprehend. I’m a little frustrated because I worked so hard to win.”
Wilmes and fellow Trailblazers John Glaude, Quentin Hermann and Owen Hartline squeaked out an eighth-place finish in the 4x800 Friday with a time of 8:27.51.
Senior Ellie Reynolds, part of the 4x400-meter squad, also placed fourth in the 300 hurdles, posting a time of 47.49. Reynolds, who will run at Columbia College next year, said she felt good about her race but had mixed feelings about moving on.
“I get to continue doing track, but it’s kind of bittersweet,” Reynolds said. “I’m not going to be with my coaches anymore, and my teammates, but it’s a good accomplishment.”
Hickman’s Peterson hops into three all-state honors
Freshman Athena Peterson earned a second-place finish in the Class 5 triple jump with a leap of 38-3½.
“I’m pretty happy with myself,” Peterson said. “I didn’t think I was going to do that good, and I’m excited for the next few years because I’m only a freshman.”
Peterson placed sixth in the Class 5 300 hurdles, finishing in 45.31 — nearly a full second faster than the 46.44 finish that qualified her for the final. She also made all-state in the long jump Friday, jumping 18-5¾ and placing fifth.
In the high jump, senior Owen McNally tied with Ozark’s Peyton Ligon for eighth, both clearing 6-2¾.
Senior Charlie Garino cleared 15-1 to win second place in the pole vault Friday. Senior Emma Kingsley jumped 10-0 to place ninth in the Class 5 pole vault Saturday, narrowly missing the podium.
Battle’s Horn, Reichert, Ferguson are all-state
Junior Keylan Horn came out big on his first attempt in the Class 5 long jump, clearing 23-6¾. Although he didn’t best his first jump on his four following attempts, he came away with third place.
“It was great,” Horn said. “I’ve been working all season, and it finally came.”
The other three Spartans to go to state all competed in the pole vault.
Also in pole vault, senior Keyleigh Reichert reached 11-2½ to place fifth and sophomore Anna Ferguson placed seventh (10-6). For the boys, junior Myron Love placed 12th, (12-5½).