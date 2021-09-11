Similar to Rock Bridge's match against Tolton a little over a week ago, the Bruins found themselves in another physical match, with high tensions and talkative players. They were able to come out on top 1-0.
"You've got your head in your ass," Marquette senior Alex Hohlen told the head official, one of many colorful lines said throughout the match. Hohlen's comment earned him one of four yellow cards to be given in a highly physical match.
"Only one yellow card has been given. It's been very chippy and we expect it to get more physical throughout," Bruins coach Christopher Horstman said at the end of the first half. "The second half will be as physical and possibly even more physical. We're expecting fouls to continue."
With three yellow cards shown to the Mustangs and one to the Bruins, the game certainly remained physical. Rock Bridge junior Sam McCrary was on the receiving end of a scary hit to the head, which required assistance from his coaches to get him up and off the field. Fortunately, he was back on his feet at the end of the match and avoided a concussion.
"This is probably the most physical team we've played in the past couple of years," Horstman said. "We expected a tough match and we embraced it. It really showed these guys maturity and that we can hold off a good team."
With the Bruins scoring the game's only goal in the first three minutes, the rest of the match was a defensive bout.
"In previous games, we scored early and weren't able to close these games out," Horstman said. "Today, we were able to see the game out and beat a really good team. It's a huge confidence boost."
"We kept our heads level and did a lot better job at not retaliating," Bruins junior Drew Schlimme said, "This was easily our best team win so far. Now we're sitting at 4-2. We've got momentum and can get a win streak going."
Schlimme has been a huge asset to the Bruins offense this season, playing an important role to elevate the team.
"Drew is a competitor," Horstman said. "He always responds to whatever is thrown at him. Flying into tackles, sprinting 60 yards down the field, he drives his teammates to push just as hard."
Large credit also goes to Rock Bridge's defense, as the majority of the match was played on the Bruins half of the field.
"I'm always making sure the defense is in the right spot, try to talk to them as much as I can," Bruins goalie Brendan Clark said. "All I try to focus on is talking and blocking shots. We've got to keep our emotions in check, and I feel we were a lot more composed today." Clark was able to defend against 15 shots on goal, compared to the five shots forced by the Bruins.
Going forward, Rock Bridge feels this will be a crucial point in its season. "This is proof we can hang against anyone, especially the Columbia and Saint Louis teams," senior Sam Aleto said. On the receiving end of multiple shoves and kicks from Mustangs players, Aleto remained composed and didn't retaliate. "I know I'm talented, I do whatever I can on the ball and I think they were just getting mad because they can't get it from me."