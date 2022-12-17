On Saturday, the third and final day of the Norm Stewart Classic at Mizzou Arena, Rock Bridge boys basketball outlasted Peoria Notre Dame 46-32 through ball movement and strong all-around defense.
While the Irish mainly ran zone schemes against the Bruins’ offense, Rock Bridge (4-2) was able to counter by sharing the ball and making the extra pass to collapse Peoria Notre Dame’s defense. This effort was led by guard Brady Bowers, who scored 20 points on an efficient 7-for-15 shooting.
“I played a little slower than I wished because they were in a zone the whole game,” Bowers said. “We did a good job of moving the ball well whenever they played zone, finding the open man and hitting backdoor cuts.”
The Bruins played aggressive defense the whole game, holding the Irish to shoot 24.4% from the field and 25% from 3. Peoria Notre Dame (3-8) did not make its first field goal until close to the midway point of the second quarter.
“This was a team effort, for sure,” Bowers added. “Especially with how we played on defense.”
Although the Irish started hitting more shots in the second half, so did the Bruins, who shot 83% from 2 in the fourth quarter. Rock Bridge shot 51.5% as a team for the game.
Cooper Koch scored over half of Peoria Notre Dame’s points, finishing with 18 to go along with four steals. He was the only member of the Irish that the Bruins had trouble against, as only three of their players scored in the matchup.
Rock Bridge next takes the floor in the Twelve Courts of Christmas shootout Thursday at Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City, where over 200 schools are expected to compete.
Hickman falls to Chaminade
Crisp passing, smart shot selection and strong interior defense from Chaminade led to Hickman boys basketball’s loss at the Norm Stewart Classic. The Kewpies stayed in striking distance for the entire game but couldn’t capitalize in the 66-51 defeat.
“We didn’t come into (the game) with the mentality and competitiveness that I’m used to seeing,” Hickman coach Cray Logan said. “I expect a lot more from our guys.”
Hickman (7-2) started out strong, playing at a faster pace than Chaminade to lead 18-16 at the end of the first quarter, but the Red Devils put a stop to that quickly, pressing the Kewpies guards at center court to get Hickman’s run-and-gun offense out of rhythm.
Chaminade’s defense translated into better opportunities for its offense, which resulted in a 25-point second quarter led by Nilavan Daniels — who finished with a game-high 25 points and two steals. The Red Devils went into the half leading 41-32.
Chaminade’s play didn’t let up in the second half. The Red Devils continued running their precision offense with smart passing and generated a multitude of open looks from 3 and in the paint.
Chaminade’s 35 rebounds gave the Red Devils a handful of second-chance opportunities on offense, resulting in 18 second-chance points to Hickman’s nine. Ben Winker, Chaminade’s primary big man, did a vast majority of the damage inside, scoring 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting to go along with 12 rebounds.
Winker and his teammates also clogged the paint on defense, forcing the Kewpies to settle for rushed jumpshots. Brock Camp was Hickman’s only consistent paint threat, scoring a team-high 16 points and grabbing 11 boards. Hickman shot 40% as a team and 20% from 3-point range.
While the Kewpies hung around, the Red Devils remained in control until the final buzzer sounded. Despite the in-game struggles, Cray saw the loss as an opportunity for Hickman to build upon its weaknesses as the season continues.
“This is not discouraging at all,” he said. “Chaminade is a good team. I’m so glad that we had this matchup this early in the season to test us, and I hope sometime down the road we get to see them again.”
The Kewpies will next play in the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament beginning Dec. 27 in St. Louis.
Battle loses to Oak Park
Battle boys basketball lost 61-40 to Oak Park in its Norm Stewart Classic matchup, falling to 4-5 on the season.
Forward Justin Goolsby was the Spartans’ top scorer, with 13 points. No other Battle player reached double figures.
Corbin Allen and Caleb Estes led Oak Park in scoring with 19 and 17, respectively.
The Spartans return to the court Wednesday against Ballard in the Twelve Courts of Christmas shootout at Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City.