On Saturday, the third and final day of the Norm Stewart Classic at Mizzou Arena, Rock Bridge boys basketball outlasted Peoria Notre Dame 46-32 through ball movement and strong all-around defense.

While the Irish mainly ran zone schemes against the Bruins’ offense, Rock Bridge (4-2) was able to counter by sharing the ball and making the extra pass to collapse Peoria Notre Dame’s defense. This effort was led by guard Brady Bowers, who scored 20 points on an efficient 7-for-15 shooting.

