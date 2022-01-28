The Rock Bridge boys basketball team defeated Normandy 89-35 in the consolation semifinal of the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament.
The Bruins (10-7, 1-0) will play Fort Zumwalt North in the consolation final Saturday in O'Fallon.
Battle girls fall to Owensville in Hermann Tournament final
Battle girls basketball came up short in its bid for the Hermann Tournament champion. The Spartans lost in the tournament final 65-40 to Owensville.
The Spartans had two players earn all-tournament honors. Sophomore guard Kaelyn Johnson made second team, and freshman guard Tayla Robinson made first team.
Battle will be back in action against Lafayette (St. Joseph) on Feb. 5 in St. Louis.