Max Litton and Akhilan Elangovan etched their names in Rock Bridge boys tennis history by capturing a state-championship title in the MSHSAA Class 3 Doubles State tournament Friday in Springfield.
The pair defeated Grant Wiedeman and Nicholas Koca from Rockhurst 6-4, 6-3 to win the title.
“It was just such a great moment,” Rock Bridge head coach Ben Loeb said. “What a way to go out on your high school career to win a doubles state championship and know that you're up against a really good opponent and to be able to come through under these circumstances with a nice-sized crowd watching.”
On the road to their eventual title, the duo defeated another doubles team from Rockhurst; Rohan Joseph and Charles Duethman 7-5, 6-3 in the first round before knocking off Tommy Matthys and Kobe Smith from Park Hill 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals Thursday.
Litton and Elangovan then defeated Armaan Yarlagadda and Alan Stevens from Pembroke Hill 6-2, 6-3 earlier on Friday to reach the final.
“Our guys just elevated a full level from where they had been playing when they played together during the season, and they really rose to the occasion,” Loeb said.
The victory takes the sting out of a tough team loss for the Bruins, who fell to Marquette in the quarterfinals of the Class 3 Team State Tournament on May 16.
For Litton and Elangovan, the achievement wraps up a four-year campaign of success, full of lessons to take into the next chapter of their lives. For Litton, the win also helps pave a path to continue his tennis career. He will be playing for Colgate University next year.
“They're very smart kids, and they're very driven,” Loeb said. “The fact that you see some of this on the tennis court is great, but I think they're going to use those types of characteristics to really help them in life too.”
Farnan loses in first round of Class 1 Singles Tournament, moves to consolation bracket
Tolton’s Brady Farnan fell in the first round of the Class 1 Singles State Tennis Tournament.
Farnan lost to Chillicothe’s Chace Corbin 6-3, 7-6(2) in the first round. He dropped into the consolation bracket where he defeated Matthew Austin of Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) 6-1, 6-3.
Farnan won the Class 1 District 7 tournament and also helped Tolton reach the quarterfinals of the Class 1 Team State Tournament this season. Tolton eventually lost 5-0 to Missouri Military Academy.