The Bruins are heading to the state semifinals.
In the MSHSAA Class 3 doubles tournament Thursday in Springfield, the Rock Bridge girls tennis duo of Jenna Lin and Prathyankara Premkumar played Cor Jesu’s Savannah Fust and Kate Cooper in sectionals.
Lin and Premkumar won 6-1, 6-3 to set up a quarterfinal showdown later in the day.
In the quarterfinals match, the Rock Bridge duo faced Barstow’s Mary Colombo and Lianna Adams.
And just like in sectionals, the Bruins advanced. But not without a challenge.
Lin and Premkumar dropped one set 6-3 but were able to hold their own, winning the other two 6-4, 6-3.
The duo’s next match is scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday against St. Joseph’s Abby Gaines and Emerey Gross in the semifinals of the tournament.
Hickman freshman Sara Nenkov’s title run ended in the quarterfinals, but not before she picked up a win in Springfield.
Nenkov defeated Pembroke Hill’s Aubrey Castaner 6-2, 6-4 to move on to the quarterfinals.
But up against John Burroughs’ Allison Wayne, the Hickman standout’s title bid ended after a 7-5, 6-1 defeat.
Wayne secured her spot in the final four, where she will face Parkway South’s Khayli Buckels.
Nenkov dropped into the consolation bracket and played a third match Thursday — a 6-1, 6-0 win over Liberty’s Sidney Chambers.
The next match for Nenkov (20-1) is against Cor Jesu’s Elena Davis at 8 a.m. Friday.
