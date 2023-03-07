Rock Bridge girls basketball overcame a 25-point performance from Missouri commit and Grain Valley senior Grace Slaughter, defeating the Eagles 51-41 to win the MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 title Tuesday at Hickman High School.
Both teams established a quick offensive pace immediately, making the contest close, with neither team gaining a clear edge.
Early on, it seemed to be a battle of the bigs between Bruins freshman Jayda Porter and Slaughter — both of whom stand 6-foot-2. Slaughter made herself comfortable in the paint and made the most of every possession down low.
“She’s going to score, and she did,” Rock Bridge coach Jill Nagel said of Slaughter. “But we were just trying to take everybody else away; just a total team effort.”
Porter responded to keep the game close. She ended the night with 10 points.
Neither team got into a rhythm in the first half. When Rock Bridge scored, Grain Valley (23-5) came back and knock down a field goal, and vice versa.
The Bruins had a 22-18 lead at halftime and started to get more aggressive in the second half.
Rock Bridge sophomore Mari Miller started to heat up, scoring 10 of her 19 points in the third quarter
But despite Miller’s hot hand, Rock Bridge’s offense stagnated toward the end of the third quarter. This allowed the Eagles to go on a 7-0 run, with the help of Slaughter, to put Grain Valley up by a point. But right at the buzzer, Porter made a layup to give the Bruins (22-7) a one-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
The back-and-forth offense between the two teams came to a halt in the fourth quarter. Rock Bridge scored the first four points of the quarter to go ahead by five, but that was as active as the offense was for several minutes down the stretch.
Grain Valley didn’t score in the fourth quarter until there was 1:32 left. By then, Rock Bridge had already made it a two-possession game, leaving the Eagles with no choice but to foul.
The Bruins knocked down their free throws, putting the game out of reach and securing the district title.
“We’re just worried about the next game. ... We’re just happy to still be playing,” Nagel said.
Rock Bridge faces Park Hill South in the Class 6 quarterfinals at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at State Fair Community College in Sedalia.