Rock Bridge quarterback Sam Kaiser prepares to throw the ball against Battle on Oct. 7 at Battle. Kaiser injured his ankle in last week in the Class 6 District 2 quarterfinals, putting Brady Davidson in position to start Friday.

 Cora Mitchell/Missourian

Rock Bridge returns to a MSHSAA Class 6 district semifinal Friday for the first time since 2020, albeit quite injured.

The Bruins host Hazelwood Central at 7 p.m. without starting quarterback Sam Kaiser, who injured his ankle in last week’s 42-0 District 2 quarterfinal win over Hickman.

