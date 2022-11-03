Rock Bridge returns to a MSHSAA Class 6 district semifinal Friday for the first time since 2020, albeit quite injured.
The Bruins host Hazelwood Central at 7 p.m. without starting quarterback Sam Kaiser, who injured his ankle in last week’s 42-0 District 2 quarterfinal win over Hickman.
After nearly three months of play, Rock Bridge is missing starters on both sides of the ball.
“It’s Week 11, everyone’s hurt,” team trainer Phil Threat said Wednesday.
Threat said all high school teams deal with injuries this time of year as weeks of hits have accumulated.
Without Kaiser, the Bruins offense turns over to his younger cousin Brady Davidson.
According to coach Matt Perkins, Davidson has proven both in game and in practice that he’s capable of leading the offense.
“(Brady has) spent every single day since baseball season ended preparing like he’s the starter, and that’s why he’s been so successful when he steps on the field,” Perkins said.
After Kaiser exited during the third quarter of the quarterfinals, Davidson was a perfect 5-of-5 passing for 60 yards and a touchdown across three drives ending in scores.
“This week’s honestly been no different for him other than getting (more) reps,” Perkins said. “There’s a maturity level about him. He’s locked in.”
Davidson, a sophomore, is backed by a defense that’s produced eight turnovers over the past three games. Defensive back Cullen Snow snagged three interceptions and Dain Almquist caught another against Hickman.
The defense made the offense’s job simple last week, needing only 297 yards from scrimmage to produce six touchdowns against the Kewpies. Tight end Jack Bower led pass catchers with four receptions for 43 yards and two scores.
Sixth-seeded Hazelwood Central (4-6) defeated third-seeded Pattonville 20-15 Friday on the road.
The Hawks entered the second half down 6-0, but in the third quarter, their defense forced three turnovers, including a pick six and a fumble return for a touchdown.
“They’re probably the most athletic team (we’re going to) play this year,” Perkins said. "They're capable of big plays defensively."
Comparatively, the Hawks' offense has been a weaker part of their game this season, averaging just over 21 points per game compared to Rock Bridge’s 38.3. Hazelwood Central was held to just one touchdown — a 70-yard passing score — in their quarterfinal win.
Should Rock Bridge (8-2) win, it will advance to the district final to face either first-seeded Troy Buchanan or fifth-seeded DeSmet.
If Rock Bridge and DeSmet win, the Bruins will host the district final in Columbia. If Rock Bridge wins and Troy Buchanan also wins, Rock Bridge will travel to Troy with a chance to earn a spot in the state semifinals.